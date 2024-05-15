Advertisement

Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk: Date, time, how to watch, background

michael rosenthal
·1 min read

Emanuel Navarrete and Denys Berinchyk will fight for the vacant WBO 135-pound title Saturday night at Pechanga Arena in San Diego.

EMANUEL NAVARRETE (38-1-1, 31 KOs)
VS.  DENYS BERINCHYK (18-0, 9 KOs)

  • Date: Saturday, May 18

  • Time: 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT (main event later in show)

  • Where: Pechanga Arena, San Diego

  • TV/Stream: ESPN+

  • Division: Lightweight (135 pounds)

  • At stake: Vacant WBO title

  • Boxing Junkie Pound-for-pound: None

  • Odds: Navarrete 5-1 favorite (average of multiple outlets)

  • Significance (up to five stars): ****

  • Also on the card: Giovani Santillan vs. Brian Norman Jr., welterweights

  • Background: Navarrete is a former 122-pound titleholder who was given the opportunity to fight for the vacant WBO title even though he’s making his debut at the weight and is coming off a majority draw with Robson Conceicao at 130 in November. Navarrete delivered arguably his best performance in his previous fight, a one-sided decision over former champ Oscar Valdez last August. The 29-year-old is a durable boxer whose forte is volume punching. Berinchyk, a 36-year-old Ukrainian, will be fighting for a major title for the first time. The 2012 Olympic silver medalist earned his shot at the belt by easily outpointing Anthony Yigit on the Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois card last August.

  • Prediction: Navarrete SD

Story originally appeared on Boxing Junkie