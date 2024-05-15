Emanuel Navarrete vs. Denys Berinchyk: Date, time, how to watch, background

Background: Navarrete is a former 122-pound titleholder who was given the opportunity to fight for the vacant WBO title even though he’s making his debut at the weight and is coming off a majority draw with Robson Conceicao at 130 in November. Navarrete delivered arguably his best performance in his previous fight, a one-sided decision over former champ Oscar Valdez last August. The 29-year-old is a durable boxer whose forte is volume punching. Berinchyk, a 36-year-old Ukrainian, will be fighting for a major title for the first time. The 2012 Olympic silver medalist earned his shot at the belt by easily outpointing Anthony Yigit on the Oleksandr Usyk-Daniel Dubois card last August.