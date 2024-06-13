Emanuel brothers named in Wales Under-20s squad

Wales Under-20s head coach Richard Whiffin has named 17-year-old centre Steffan Emanuel in his squad for the World Rugby Championship in South Africa.

The Cardiff centre will join his older brother Ioan, who is a prop, as the only two players in the 30-strong squad who have not played for Wales at this level.

The team will be captained by returning Dragons flanker Ryan Woodman who missed the Six Nations championship because of a serious thumb injury.

Hooker Isaac Young is the fourth member of the summer squad who was not involved in the Six Nations tournament after missing that campaign through injury.

Wales will face New Zealand, Spain and France in Cape Town in the pool stages which kicks off on 29 June.

“It was a tough day, telling players who have worked incredibly hard they haven’t made the plane,” said Whiffin.

“There were some tough conversations but to be fair they’ve reacted well and the group have got tight around them and picked them up but that is the nature of the job.”

Ospreys number eight Morgan Morse is also included, while Whiffin welcomed Woodman's return.

“Ryan has had a massive impact in the two weeks he has been in with us,” said Whiffin.

“He has come back in very good nick after his injury-forced absence.

"He is a natural leader and the players look up to him.”

Wales' next generation

Ryan Woodman has played 10 games for Dragons this season [Huw Evans Picture Agency]

Wales U20 Championship squad

Forwards: Jordan Morris (Dragons), Josh Morse (Scarlets), Ioan Emanuel (Bath Rugby), Harry Thomas (Scarlets), Isaac Young (Scarlets), Will Austin (Sale Sharks), Kian Hire (Ospreys), Sam Scott (Bristol), Jonny Green (Harlequins), Nick Thomas (Dragons), Osian Thomas (Leicester Tigers), Ryan Woodman (Dragons, capt), Lucas de la Rua (Cardiff), Harry Beddall (Leicester Tigers), Morgan Morse (Ospreys), Owen Conquer (Dragons).

Backs: Ieuan Davies (Bath), Rhodri Lewis (Opsreys), Lucca Setaro (Scarlets), Harri Wilde (Cardiff), Harri Ford (Dragons), Macs Page (Scarlets), Steffan Emanuel (Cardiff), Louie Hennessey (Bath), Elijah Evans (Cardiff), Aidan Boshoff (Bristol), Harry Rees-Weldon (Dragons), Kodie Stone (Cardif), Huw Anderson (Dragons), Matty Young (Cardiff).

Wales pool fixtures

Saturday 29 June, Wales v New Zealand, Athlone Sports Stadium, 18:00 BST

Thursday 4 July, Wales v Spain, Athlone Sports Stadium, 13:00 BST

Tuesday 9 July, Wales v France, Athlone Sports Stadium, 15:30 BST