Emails show support, criticism for Olentangy Liberty H.S. baseball coach

Olentangy Liberty head baseball coach Ty Brenning disputes a call with an umpire in 2023. Most of his varsity baseball team received suspensions for violating drug and alcohol policies during a trip to Georgia two months ago for which he had responsibility for chaperoning.

Parents and colleagues sent supportive messages to Olentangy Liberty High School head baseball coach Ty Brenning shortly after The Dispatch reported that most of his varsity baseball team received suspensions for violating drug and alcohol policies during a trip to Georgia two months ago for which he had responsibility for chaperoning.

But Brenning also was issued a formal complaint from at least one parent stating that he and his assistants failed to supervise the athletes during the Spring break trip to a sports camp.

Public records obtained by The Dispatch include a parent who said that critics of Brenning likely are upset "about playing time or something," and that the kids who drank nightly in their hotel rooms after practice and scrimmage games were solely responsible for their behavior.

"The kids made the decision to do it. This is what is wrong with the world … people find ways to blame othersfor what is ultimately their responsibility."

But at least one formal written complaint against Brenning — redacted to shield a student's name based on federal privacy laws — called the Georgia trip an "incredible disappointment to everyone involved," and placed blame squarely on Brenning.

The district has released few details of the trip and no explanation for Brenning's departure before the trip's end, apparently to attend an event with his school-age daughter in Ohio. The parent-complainant said that Brenning breached his duty to chaperone and care for the student athletes and never informed parents he was leaving.

"I have an expectation that when I turn my son over to the school and the staff, there is a level of protection and supervision. My son was not safe in Ty Brenning's care nor was he supervised."

The parent said that his son had told him that students were checked on a total of three times during the weeklong trip to LakePoint Sports complex in Emerson, Georgia, including two bed checks.

"A lack of supervision like this could have a child or children end up in the hospital or worse," according to the complaint.

Several parents had previously told The Dispatch that students drank alcohol nightly and that one student overdosed on cannabis gummies and was taken to a Georgia hospital. According to the district, 14 students were suspended from Liberty High School for violating the drug and alcohol use policy during the month of May. As many as five others received game suspensions. The district refused to say if the school suspensions were connected to the Georgia trip, citing student privacy concerns.

The Liberty Patriots lost seven straight games following their return to Columbus, but rebounded as varsity players returned. They recently captured the Division I District title and have an 18-12 record.

On May 2, when The Dispatch asked for Brenning's discipline, the district released an April 24 warning letter to Brenning admonishing him for his "self-reported" angry behavior during an unrelated team meeting — not for the Georgia trip that one parent described as "a drunken drug fest."

Timothy "Ryan" Jenkins, the Olentangy schools treasurer who is responsible for records requests, later explained that Brenning's formal warning document did exist, but that he had failed to find it.

The letter was later released, revising the earlier warning to Brenning, who signed it May 3. That warning included specifics of the Georgia trip and scolded Brenning for being irresponsible. He was ordered to received counseling.

A supportive parent asked Brenning if he had seen the Dispatch story, stating "I just hate it for the program" and added, "it's tough to read."

A parent responded to Brenning: "Yep, we have a group that is staying strong. We have your back. Keep doing what you are doing!"

Brenning responded: "I'm good. As long as we have parents like you echoing the good, that’s all we need! Thanks for supporting us!"

And a fellow baseball coach assured Brenning that he had his support, unconditionally.

"I just wanted to send you a text and let you know I'm thinking about you and I'm here if you ever need anything.

"I don't know the whole story and don't need to. But I do know you have more character and integrity as a man than how they tried to portray you in that Dispatch article."

The parent's complaint against Brenning contradicts this: "A baseball coach should be a leader, a mentor, inspire greatness and turn boys into proper men. Ty Brenning fails in all of these."

"I don't believe that we start a discussion like this once a tragedy happens," said the parent. "We have to take action when there are warning signs. These are the warning signs."

The district has declined to comment on the emails or whether there is an ongoing investigation of Brenning or his assistants.

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Olentangy School District emails mixed on Liberty H.S. baseball coach