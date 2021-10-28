Emails, legal fees & s**t-talking: inside WFT, Watson and NFL owners' impending knife-fight

Subscribe to You Pod to Win the Game

A story broke on Wednesday that may have gone under-the-radar for most NFL fans, but has the potential to snowball into the largest story of the year. ESPN's Seth Wickersham reported that emotions reportedly ran high during a closed-door meeting of the NFL's owners on Tuesday. Los Angeles Ram's owner Stan Kroenke made it clear he no longer plans to cover the other owners' legal fees as the league is currently embroiled in a legal battle over the Rams relocation from St. Louis to L.A.

Needless to say, when tens of millions, if not billions, of dollars are at stake – it did not go over well.

Charles Robinson is joined by Yahoo Sports' managing editor Al Toby to dive into this bombshell news and rare glimpse into how the NFL's cabal of 31 owners behave when doors are closed. They discuss why an all-out legal war between NFL ownership could be unprecedented & how ownership fractures are beginning to form around the Washington Football Team's continued legal woes.

Later, they circle back to the latest on Deshaun Watson's status with the Houston Texans. With trade terms reportedly agreed upon with the Miami Dolphins – there's still one thing preventing the two sides from executing the deal.

In other news, Mike Tomlin recently delivered an epic press conference, shutting down rumors that he's a contender for the open job at USC. The guys break down why Tomlin is 100% right and 1000% not going to college.

To close out the show, Charles & Al preview three games heading into Week 8, the COVID-diminished Green Bay Packers taking on the Arizona Cardinals on Thursday night, an AFC South tilt between the surging Indianapolis Colts & Tennessee Titans and Sunday night's Halloween matchup between the Dallas Cowboys & Minnesota Vikings.

