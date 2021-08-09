GO GET 'EM: Peabody West's 2009 World Series team stops by to wish '21 state champs well in Bristol

Aug. 9—It's been 12 years since Mike Petrosino and the rest of Peabody West Little League's immortal 2009 all-star baseball team made it all the way to Williamsport for the World Series. Somehow, his red New England baseball jersey still fits — and he pulled it out and put it on for a special occasion Friday night.

Ordinarily, sending a team to Williamsport is a once-in a lifetime thing. Peabody West has proven to be no ordinary Little League, however, and their 2021 Massachusetts state champs are trying to make it twice in a lifetime when they begin New England Regional play in Bristol, Connecticut on Monday.

They're only the third Salem News-area state Little League championship team in the last 35 years (all from Peabody West), so not many people know exactly what this year's team was feeling when they boarded their coach bus for Bristol Saturday morning. The '09 alums, who were in that exact position a dozen years ago, stopped by Lt. Ross Park on Friday night to meet the boys and offer their well wishes and advice.

"I made sure to let them know to be proud of what they've done so far and what they're going to continue to do," said Matt Hosman, who hit the New England Regional-winning grand slam in 2009 that sent his team to the World SEries

"I read in the paper that they have the 'erase it' thing when they make mistakes. I told them I love that; my first three at-bats against Rhode Island I struck out before I got a couple hits to get us back in it. You can't let the last play, last pitch or last inning matter."

Eight of the 12 Peabody Westerners that went to Williamsport in 2009 made it back to their old stomping grounds, with Austin Batchelor, Hosman, Petrosino, David Cravotta, J.J. Layton, Nick Bona, Sean McGrath and A.J. DiFillipo speaking to this year's squad. They mixed up stories from their historic run, memories they made with their best friends along the way, things they've seen watching this year's team they enjoyed, and some funny anecdotes.

Story continues

"It was very cool," current Peabody West manager Mark Bettencourt said. "The kids were very excited, thinking 'Wow those guys are coming here? To talk to us?' Just looking at their faces as they listened was awesome."

'09 Peabody West manager Dave Batchelor told the team to remember that as Massachusetts state champions, they're capable of playing with anyone at the regional. Play with confidence, he said, and never stop believing in each other.

The elder Batchelor also echoed Bettencourt's ethos in that all 13 players have to contribute to a state championship or Williamsport run. Every kid on the 2009 team, be they a starter or a substitute, made a huge play somewhere along the way, he recalled, so Batchelor and his players reminded the current kids how important they are no matter what their role may be.

"Cravotta told the kids about a huge hit he got in the sectionals. He reminded them he wasn't a starter, he was a two-inning player, and hearing from him and Batch that he was just as important as anyone was the perfect message," said Bettencourt, who as the longtime Peabody High baseball coach gave the West champs a pep talk of his own when they left for Bristol back in 2009.

The alums, some of whom played for Bettencourt as Tanners, were more than happy to return the favor.

"It's amazing the support Peabody West has in general, and it's been a lot of fun watching these kids. My grandfather still goes to a lot of the games," Hosman said. "You can tell they're a hard working team and that they're very disciplined. I can't wait to watch the games and see what they can do down there."

Some Peabody High baseball alums have sent heartfelt messages to this year's team, including North Shore Navigators second baseman Jake Gustin, Tanner Moquin, Andrew McLaughlin and Jake Doherty. Pete Soteropoulos, a PHS Hall of Famer, has been helping out at practice.

Several of the current Tanner varsity football and baseball players came by Ross Park Friday to offer their own encouragement, as did Mayor Ted Bettencourt (the manager's cousin).

"This city, as long as I've lived here, amazes me," Mark Bettencourt said. "The way we embrace things as a community, whether its someone who needs help or the big positive things like this team, Heather MacLean in the Olympics ... it makes you so proud to be from the city.

"I got a check from the police to help with expenses, from my wife's softball league. People have donated food, meals, help with the bus. They've been so generous. It reminds you there's no place that loves its sports like Peabody does."

Peabody West's 2021 team, which plays at 7 p.m. Monday night on ESPN's streaming app, has gotten good luck videos from Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora, future Hall of Famer David Ortiz, and a NESN broadcast shoutout from Tim Wakefield.

This year's New England Regional is a double-elimination format, with the top two teams left standing going on to Williamsport for the World Series. Beginning with their arrival on Saturday, Peabody West will be in Bristol for at least four days and could be there for as many as eight, staying in the dorms at Little League's Giamatti Complex.

That's another aspect of the regional life the 2009 team was able to help them get ready for: enjoying the activities like ping pong and making friends with kids from all around the region.

"We joked about how it was tons of fun back then, how exciting it is to be around other kids and away from home," said Hosman "We also told them when coach Betts says 'lights out' that means lights out ... even if we didn't always listen back in our day."