Elyce Knudsen commits to Illinois State for final season

WCIA — Former Unity Rockets standout Elyce Knudsen is going Division I her final year of college ball, committing to Illinois State on Saturday. The Millikin grad became the school’s all-time leading scorer this past season, averaging 26.6 points per game while shooting 39% from beyond the arc, on her way to becoming an All-American.

Former @UnityRockets standout Elyce Knudsen will play her final season of college ball at Illinois State after four fantastic years at Millikin, where she became the all-time leading scorer and a Division III All-American



She averaged 26.6 points per game last season, 39% from 3 pic.twitter.com/dlNI3iAGDk — Bret Beherns (@WCIA3Bret) April 27, 2024

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.