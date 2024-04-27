Advertisement

Elyce Knudsen commits to Illinois State for final season

Bret Beherns
·1 min read

WCIA — Former Unity Rockets standout Elyce Knudsen is going Division I her final year of college ball, committing to Illinois State on Saturday. The Millikin grad became the school’s all-time leading scorer this past season, averaging 26.6 points per game while shooting 39% from beyond the arc, on her way to becoming an All-American.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WCIA.com.