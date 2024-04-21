Ely surges past Hayfield baseball team

Apr. 21—The Hayfield baseball team saw a one-run lead disappear in the seventh inning as they lost 7-5 to Ely in Hayfield Saturday.

The Vikings (4-5 overall) allowed three runs in the top of the seventh inning to fall behind and they also committed five errors in the loss.

Hayfield pitching: Eric Bermea 6 IP, 5 H, 8 BB, 4 R, 3 ER, 4 K; Aidan Nelson (L) 1 IP, 2 H, 2 BB, 3 R, 0 ER, 1 K

Hayfield hitting: Aidan Nelson 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI; Isaac Nelson 1-for-4; Kael Steele 1-for-1, RBI, R; Hunter Simonson 2-for-3, triple, 3 R; Kevin Hodge, 1-for-3