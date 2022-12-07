Elvis Merzlikins with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Pittsburgh Penguins
Elvis Merzlikins (Columbus Blue Jackets) with a Spectacular Goalie Save vs. Pittsburgh Penguins, 12/06/2022
Eight players were ejected in total after George Washington’s Essence Brown and TCU’s Bella Cravens got into it on Monday night.
The Cowboys have a plan. They always do. As it relates to free-agent receiver Odell Beckham Jr., that plan currently isn’t doing Beckham any favors. He visited the Giants and the Bills. There were no leaks about their medical examination of Beckham, who suffered a torn ACL in February. Then came the Cowboys. Then came [more]
The fallout from the highly-criticized Las Vegas Invitational, which included IU, continues.
As Aaron Judge lingers over his free-agent decision, his wife Sam reminded him of a prediction he made as a senior at Linden High School.
16 cities in the United States, Canada and Mexico have been selected to host the 2026 World Cup.
Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo might not be heading to injured reserve, after all.
Who has the best chance to win it all? Brazil is the betting favorite while defending World Cup champions France play England on Saturday.
Steph Curry and his wife Ayesha purchased a larger estate in Atherton, California, months before selling their $31.2 million dollar home in the same town.
Safe to say this season hasn’t gone as planned for the Broncos and their fans.
Manager Fernando Santos left his captain on the bench for Portugal’s last-16 thrashing of Switzerland, and Ronaldo’s role at this World Cup is now uncertain
Andrew Luck finally broke the silence on his retirement.
VILLANOVA, Pa. (AP) Jay Wright settled in a booth at the restaurant across the street from the basketball gym he called home for two decades and the cheerful waitress quizzed him at lunch if he had dined here before. ''I worked at the university for a long time,'' Wright said, with just a tinge of modesty. Could it be, Jay Wright, the Hall of Fame coach who built Villanova from sleepy Big East school into a national power and won two national championships before he shocked the sport in April and retired at 60 after one last Final Four, forgotten already?
On Monday morning, the Yankees felt cautiously optimistic about their chances to sign Aaron Judge. By the afternoon, a surprising twist had caught them off guard.
Udoka and Long remain committed to co-parenting their son Kez, per the report.
Stars collided in Tampa Bay on Monday night when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady met free-agent slugger Aaron Judge before Monday's night's Bucs-Saints matchup.
The quarterbacks met after the Bengals defeated the Chiefs 27-24 on Sunday.
A night after agreeing to a huge deal with Trea Turner, the Phillies filled a big hole in their starting rotation by reaching a four-year agreement with Taijuan Walker. By Corey Seidman
James Wiseman is on his way back to joining the Warriors.
The player everyone assumed was a lock to join LIV Golf is still a PGA Tour member and might be the only one capable of making sense without making enemies. Adam Scott speaks without an agenda, and in these acrimonious times, that can make it difficult to discern exactly where he stands. Scott has listened over the last month as the two strongest voices, Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy, took turns saying golf cannot come together as long as Greg Norman remains the face of LIV Golf.
Jon Heyman explained what happened with his premature report that Aaron Judge is signing with the Giants.