It’s unclear whether Markelle Fultz will return this season. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum)

Philadelphia 76ers general manager Elton Brand isn’t sure whether Markelle Fultz will play again this season. Brand told reporters Saturday he “couldn’t say” whether Fultz would rejoin the team before the end of the year.

The 20-year-old Fultz has been sidelined after being diagnosed with thoracic outlet syndrome. Fultz has missed the team’s last 14 games due to the issue.

When asked whether he expects Fultz to return this season, Brand said he wasn’t sure, according to the Associated Press.

Brand said it was “to be determined” if Fultz will play again this season. “I can’t say right now,” Brand said.

Brand added that he expects an update on Fultz in a few weeks.

Prior to the injury, Fultz was averaging 8.2 points per game for the 76ers. After being named a starter to open the season, Fultz lost his starting spot to JJ Redick in November.

Fultz’s professional career has gotten off to a rough start with the 76ers. Fultz missed all but 14 games during his rookie season due to a shoulder injury. He’s also struggled with his shot, and has had to rebuild his shooting mechanics since being drafted.

Prior to the injury diagnosis, Fultz was reportedly being shopped in trades. Fultz will now have to prove he’s healthy and correct his shooting woes in order for other teams to take a chance on the 2017 No. 1 overall pick.

