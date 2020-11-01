Elton Brand agrees to contract extension; Daryl Morey signs deal to join Sixers

Brand agrees to contract extension; Morey signs Sixers deal originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

Sixers general manager Elton Brand has agreed to a contract extension, a source confirmed Sunday to NBC Sports Philadelphia's John Clark. The Athletic's Shams Charania first reported the news of Brand's multi-year extension.

Brand, who was promoted from the GM of the Delaware Blue Coats in September of 2018, retains the same title, although roles and responsibilities will shift in the Sixers' front office with the hiring of Daryl Morey as president of basketball operations. Morey, the NBA's Executive of the Year for the 2017-18 season, has signed his contract to take over that position, per Clark.

The Sixers hired Peter Dinwiddie as executive vice president of basketball operations and Prosper Karangwa as VP of player personnel last month (see story). The firing of Brett Brown and hiring of new head coach Doc Rivers were two other important steps in the team's busy offseason.

Brand has made plenty of major moves in his two-plus years as GM, with trades for Jimmy Butler and Tobias Harris, the free-agent signings of Al Horford and Harris, and the sign-and-trade that brought Butler to the Heat and Josh Richardson to Philadelphia among his most significant transactions. He also traded away Markelle Fultz and traded up to select Matisse Thybulle.

The near-max Harris deal and four-year, $97 million guaranteed Horford contract did not work well last season, and they've put the Sixers in a difficult spot moving forward in terms of financial flexibility.

The day after firing Brown, Brand admitted he'd had to do a lot of learning on the job.

" ... I’ve grown as a leader, I’ve grown as a general manager," he said. "I was put under fire, I had so many great, tough decisions to be a part of. But now, I’m looking forward to putting my stamp on this thing and take full accountability for whatever happens next.”

His partnership with Morey will be an important one as the Sixers transition ahead of the Nov. 18 NBA draft and free agency.