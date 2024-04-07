What else remains for the Boston Celtics to prepare for the 2024 NBA Playoffs?

The Boston Celtics have won at least 60 games for the first time since the 2007-08 season that saw the Celtics hang Banner 17 with Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Ray Allen, and Rajon Rondo. The Celtics also own the best regular season record for the NBA’s 2023-24 season, securing home court advantage all the way to the 2024 NBA Finals, should Boston be so fortunate as to get there.

What else remains for the Celtics to prepare for the 2024 NBA Playoffs? Do they need to get healthy? Should they focus on momentum heading into the postseason? And who does it look like they will be playing?

The hosts of the CLNS Media “Bob Ryan, Jeff Goodman, and Gary Tanguay” podcast recently weighed in on all things Boston and postseason. Check out the clip below to hear their thoughts.

Story originally appeared on Celtics Wire