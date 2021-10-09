What else is in the Jon Gruden “materials” sent by the NFL to the Raiders?

The Jon Gruden email regarding NFL Players Association executive director DeMaurice Smith created major waves on Friday. As explained both by the league and the Raiders, “other materials” involving Gruden exist.

At this point, no one outside the NFL’s apparatus is aware of the specific contents of the emails. As one source with knowledge of the situation generally explained it to PFT, there are a “number of off-color emails” between Gruden and Allen — but nothing else that contains racist language or tropes.

Much of the discussion, as we hear it, centers on mocking as incompetent specific owners and others in and around the league. At least one other person whose name would be instantly recognizable to those who follow the league closely sent and received similar emails from Allen (again, however, there was no racist language or tropes in those messages).

It will be interesting to see whether and to what extent the Gruden-Allen emails include comments on figures like, for example, Commissioner Roger Goodell and/or Raiders owner Mark Davis, who did not directly employ Gruden until 2018. And it will be interesting to see whether and to what extent those emails are made available for public scrutiny.

