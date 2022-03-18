What else do Jets still need to do ahead of 2022 season?

Joe Douglas treated image smiling wearing hoodie green background

Nobody is ready to fit the Jets for a Super Bowl ring or even print playoff tickets for the first time in a decade based on what GM Joe Douglas has done in March. The Jets’ recent history of failed big dives into the market is too fresh in their memory. They know how spending money can go wrong.

Still, it’s hard not to marvel at what Douglas accomplished in the first week of the free-agent signing period with his $48 million or so in salary cap space. He signed or re-signed 14 players so far, all to reasonable contracts (or downright bargains), and none to deals of more than three years.

And he filled just about every single hole on his roster along the way.

Teams don’t often do that without going on a truly wild spending spree, which Douglas didn’t. Normally they just throw big money at a couple of players to fill a couple of holes. But Douglas spread his cap space around wisely and beefed up his offensive line, added two tight ends, two defensive backs, and re-signed a bunch of important veterans, including his backup quarterback and a receiver/returner.

So what’s left? Not a lot. But Douglas does still have some cap space left and a truckload of draft picks in April. He is still “ready to strike” on the trade market and has two Top 10 picks in his pocket, so some instant help could still be coming.

Here’s a look at where the Jets might need some additions and a few things Douglas still has to do:

RECEIVER

Consider this the No. 1 item remaining on Douglas’ list – finding a true, No. 1 receiver, preferably with some size. Corey Davis didn’t prove reliable enough for that role last year. Elijah Moore is still young (and smallish). Braxton Berrios is more of a fourth receiver.

The draft is loaded with receiving talent and someone like USC’s Drake London (6-4, 219) or Ohio State’s Garrett Wilson (6-foot, 183) could be in play with the 10th pick of the draft and could fill that No. 1 role. But if there is one place that Douglas might “strike” in the trade market, this could be it. Many thought he’d make a run at Atlanta’s Calvin Ridley before his gambling suspension. Would he make a call to see if the rebuilding Seahawks would part with DK Metcalf? Or what about the Rams’ very available (and still rehabbing) Robert Woods?

Douglas certainly has the ammunition to pull off a deal like that. There are free agents too, but that market got out of control quickly. If he waits long enough, though, there could be relative bargains in players like Jarvis Landry, Ju Ju Smith-Schuster and even Odell Beckham. But all of them have issues to go with their upside.

OFFENSIVE LINE

They filled their immediate need along the offensive line by signing guard Laken Tomlinson, but there still is a question mark at tackle. And it is a big one – Mekhi Becton-sized. Will he be healthy enough to re-earn the trust of the coaches and get his left tackle spot back, or will he move to the right side? Or would the Jets think about replacing him?

The best guess is Becton and George Fant will be the tackles in some order, but some depth is always good. They also might want to look to the future depending on their long-term plans for Fant and Becton, which puts a tackle in play in the first two days of the draft.

The other question is center, where the Jets are open to an upgrade over Connor McGovern, according to a source, if the right player becomes available. That might happen in the draft, but they also could do worse than placing a call to JC Tretter, who was released by the Browns. Bradley Bozeman of the Ravens is also available if the Jets want someone to come in and give McGovern a push.

EDGE RUSHER

The edge-rusher market isn’t usually a good place to shop in free agency, because the good ones are rarely available and everyone else gets overpaid. The Jets did sign Jacob Martin who will be a strong part of their rotation. But mostly their big play here is getting last year’s big free agent, Carl Lawson, back from a torn Achilles.

Robert Saleh loves to have waves of defensive linemen, though, so he needs more – especially if they want John Franklin-Myers to play more on the inside, which they seem to do. With two Top 10 picks, that has to be the place for one of the edge rushers. There may be no elite one, but someone like Oregon’s Kayvon Thibodeaux or Florida State’s Jermaine Johnson are two obvious picks and both should be available at 4, and maybe at 10, too.

DEFENSIVE TACKLE

Speaking of defensive linemen … The Jets lost Foley Fatukasi to the wild-spending Jacksonville Jaguars. He was probably their best run-stuffing defender and someone they absolutely need to replace. There was some interest in D.J. Jones, whom Saleh knew from San Francisco, but he signed with the Broncos instead.

Maybe the most obvious potential replacement out there was Fletcher Cox, who was cut by the Philadelphia Eagles early in free agency. The six-time Pro Bowler is a Douglas favorite from his time in Philadelphia and would’ve been a perfect addition. But he reportedly is close to re-signing a one-year deal with the Eagles.

The market thins after Cox and gets old and damaged. The Jets could turn to veterans like Akiem Hicks or Star Lotulelei, who was just released by the Bills. But they already have a veteran in Sheldon Rankins. He and Quinnen Williams are a good starting duo with Nathan Shepherd and, at times, Frankin-Myers in reserves. A young DT in the draft makes more sense than a veteran at this point.

SAFETY

Signing Jordan Whitehead was not only an incredible bargain, but it filled an enormous need at a position that was a frightening revolving door last season. The Jets also re-signed Lamarcus Joyner and Will Parks and they still have Ashtyn Davis, so this position looks a lot better now than it did a year ago.

But even if it’s not the glaring need it was, they really could use an upgrade for the second and or third safety position. There certainly are some interesting names left in free agency, such as Tyrann Mathieu and Landon Collins. There’s also a familiar name for Saleh in former 49er Jaquiski Tartt.

Looming over them all, though, is the “unicorn” – Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton, who will surely be available in the draft for the Jets at 4 and possibly even at 10. The Jets like him a lot, but do they like him enough to grab a safety so high? Probably not at 4, but he might be hard to resist if he’s still there at 10.