What else do Giants still need to do ahead of 2022 season?

Joe Schoen treated image with Giants swap

Joe Schoen didn’t have a lot of room to spend in the free-agent market, but the new Giants GM made the most of what little he had. With almost no salary cap space, he found two starters for his offensive line, a veteran quarterback and a tight end.

Unfortunately for him, the Giants still have a lot of other holes to fill, and he still doesn’t have the salary cap space to do it.

That likely means the Giants will shift their focus to the draft now that they’re basically out of spending money – mostly because they have no other choice. They used it all up by signing guard Mark Glowinski, center Jon Feliciano, quarterback Tyrod Taylor and tight end Ricky Seals-Jones. That left them right up against the $208.2 million NFL salary cap three days into the free-agent signing period, and they still will eventually need to find cap room to sign their draft class, practice squad and more.

So from now on, if the Giants sign anyone, expect it to be players off the waiver wire or anyone willing to take a one-year, minimum-salaried deal, because that’s all the Giants can afford. And there will be more than a few of those between now and the start of the season, because they still have a lot left to do, particularly at these spots…

OFFENSIVE LINE

The signings of Feliciano and Glowinski were significant because both will start, and that gives the Giants three, maybe four starters penciled in along their line. They obviously are counting on left tackle Andrew Thomas to return. But after that, who knows how healthy left guard Shane Lemieux or center/guard Nick Gates will be? And then there’s the hole at right tackle, where Matt Peart sure isn’t going to win the job after tearing his ACL in December.

It remains impossible to fathom the Giants not taking a tackle with either the 5th or 7th pick in the NFL Draft. But they still need more depth to join newly signed Matt Gono, otherwise if the starters get hurt at any point, this could quickly devolve into a mess that rivals the hideous lines of the last two years. So expect the Giants to be most active here. Any veteran without a team (like former Ravens center Bradley Bozeman) and without a market will likely get a call.

Story continues

TIGHT END

The signing of Seals-Jones was a good bargain, but he is essentially replacing three men – Evan Engram, Kaden Smith and Kyle Rudolph. The Giants need a second tight end for their offense and they need depth too.

Sure, they can and likely will get one in the draft. They are perfectly positioned to do that with their high second-round pick if they choose. But a second veteran isn’t the worst idea. Austin Hooper, just released by the Cleveland Browns, would be worth a call and shouldn’t have much of a market elsewhere.

EDGE RUSHER

This remains the white whale of the Giants, who built two Super Bowl teams around a pass rush and have been looking for a dominant pass-rusher ever since. They have Leonard Williams up front and the promising Azeez Ojulari off the edge, but really nothing else.

The draft is loaded with talented edge rushers, which is a good thing for the Giants. Like with offensive linemen, it’s impossible to see them coming out of the first two rounds without one, and an edge rusher certainly figures to be in play at 5 or 7. But some depth here is necessary too, because it’s always better to come after the quarterback in waves.

The market is usually overpriced for anyone who can get to the quarterback. But one intriguing and familiar name remains out there: Lorenzo Carter. Yes, the Giants have been there, done that, but it’s hard to ignore the five sacks he had in the last four games of last season. Maybe that was a sign that he was finding his form after recovering from the torn Achilles that ruined his 2020. And maybe the chance that he was is worth a one-year, minimum-salary deal.

CORNERBACK

This is a need regardless, but put a red flag on it if (when?) the Giants trade cornerback James Bradberry. They will be left with the injury-prone Adoree’ Jackson and a bunch of young corners who have various level of promise, but also lack experience. That could be a huge vulnerability in Don “Wink” Martindale’s defense.

The problem for the Giants is every team in the NFL needs cornerback help, so anyone who can play isn’t likely getting a minimum deal. Jackson is veteran enough so they don’t need to look at the waiver wire for the likes of A.J. Bouye or Jackrabbit Jenkins. Drafting young players makes more sense.

SAFETY

A surprise addition to the “needs” list after they dumped veteran Logan Ryan on Thursday. The new Giants braintrust sounds very comfortable with rising star Xavier McKinney and the versatile Julian Love, but they obviously need more bodies at that position.

One body to watch, depending on his health: Safety Jabrill Peppers. He’s coming off a torn ACL and he still has some fans in the Giants’ front office. He won’t get anything more than a prove-it deal, so maybe he’d be willing to stay in a comfortable spot.