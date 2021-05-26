What else is there for Chargers to accomplish this offseason?

For the most part, the Chargers have finished all of their offseason acquisitions, and now they must put all of the pieces together on the field in preparation for the 2021 season.

In order to have a formidable team, Los Angeles still needs to take care of some business. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport jotted down every NFL team’s to-do for the rest of the offseason, listing three things for the Bolts.

Coach Up the Offensive Line

Implement Brandon Staley’s Defense

Pick a Starter at Right Guard

The Chargers now have a competent offensive line for quarterback Justin Herbert after adding Corey Linsley, Matt Feiler, Oday Aboushi and Rashawn Slater to join Bryan Bulaga.

All of the starting spots are solidified, with the exception of the right guard position, where Aboushi will have to fend off fifth-round pick Brenden Jaimes for the job.

With the talent in place, there’s no reason why the unit should underperform this season. But it requires that they’re all in-sync, which is why the coaching from offensive line coaches Frank Smith and Shaun Sarrett will be vital.

On the other side of the ball, Los Angeles will have a different look to their defense under head coach Brandon Staley. After playing in a 4-3 scheme with a heavy dose of Cover 3, they will shift to a 3-4 look with multiple fronts and constantly revolving coverages.

The new defense should benefit a lot of members that stalled under defensive coordinator Gus Bradley like Jerry Tillery, Justin Jones, Uchenna Nwosu, Kenneth Murray, Drue Tranquill and Nasir Adderley.

How the players look in Staley’s system will be one of the most monitored storylines this summer.