Eloy Jimenez is on some kind of tear since Michael Kopech got called up

Eloy Jimenez has been dominant all season, but he is a special level of on fire right now.

Jimenez went 4-for-4 in Monday's 3-1 Knights win. He went 3-for-4 with a double, a triple and a walk the day before.

He has hits in 13 of his last 14 games, but the past seven games are truly when Jimenez has been raking. He is on a seven-game hitting streak in which he has five multi-hit games.

The White Sox top prospect is hitting a staggering .621 (18/29) with two doubles, a triple, five RBIs and six runs during that stretch. He has a 1.392 OPS during the hitting streak.

Those aren't just video game numbers; those are you-just-turned-down-the-difficulty-level video game numbers.

The streak started on Aug. 21. You know what else happened on that day? Michael Kopech's debut.

Is Jimenez hitting another gear now that he saw Kopech get called up? Is it coincidence? Yeah, it's probably coincidence, but it's a fun one.

Jimenez is hitting .378/.419/.628 since joining the Knights so he has been doing this in stretches all season, but it's still impressive.