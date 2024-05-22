Eloy Jiménez leaves White Sox game with injury originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Chicago White Sox slugger Eloy Jiménez was forced to leave Tuesday’s game against the Toronto Blue Jays after suffering an apparent injury while running the bases.

Jiménez came up limping after scoring a run in the top of the fifth inning against the Blue Jays. He was replaced in the lineup by Gavin Sheets, who hit in the designated hitter spot in the seventh inning.

According to a release by the White Sox, Jiménez has been diagnosed with a left hamstring strain, and he will undergo further evaluation.

Jiménez has five home runs and 12 RBI’s for the White Sox so far this season. If he were to go on the injured list again, it would mark his second stint this season after he missed two weeks due to a left abductor strain.

Jiménez did play in 120 games last season, but missed time due to an early-season injury and then underwent an emergency appendectomy in May 2023.

The Sox did not provide a timeline for updates on Jimenez’s health.

