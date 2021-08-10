Eloy En Fuego

The App is Back! Don’t forget to download the NBC Sports EDGE app to receive real-time player news, mobile alerts and track your favorite players. Plus, now you can check out articles and player cards. Get it here!

Monday marked Luis Robert’s return to the White Sox’ lineup, but it was another recently-resurfacing slugger who stole the show. Again.

Eloy Jimenez slugged a two-run home run in the first inning and a three-run shot in the second in the White Sox’ 11-1 blowout victory over the Twins. Both dingers came off of Beau Burrows, who also served up a long ball to Tim Anderson to lead off the game.

It’s the second time in as many days that Jimenez has homered twice and driven in five runs, as he did the same thing in the White Sox’ win over the Cubs on Sunday night (he also added a double in that one). He’s the first player in franchise history to post back-to-back, five-RBI games.

Robert did have his moment, too, in his first game back off the injured list following a more than three-month absence. The dynamic outfielder doubled in a run in the fifth inning and also added a single in the ninth in his final plate appearance.

Jimenez has now gone deep five times in 10 games since making his season debut two weeks ago. Coming into Monday, he was 8-for-15 with three homers when starting in left field and just 1-for-18 with a double in five games in the designated hitter spot. However, Monday’s big showing came out of the DH spot. That’s good, because with Robert back Jimenez should see more and more starts at DH.

Winners of four straight and now 21 games over .500, the White Sox are running on all cylinders right now and look like a club poised to make a deep postseason run.

Starting Pitchers with an EDGE

Lucas Giolito vs. MIN – 8 IP, 1 ER, 2 H, 0 BB, 8 K

Jimenez’s heroics for a second straight day seemed to overshadow what was a magnificent performance by Giolito. The right-hander faced the minimum through seven innings, with the only runners reaching on a hit by pitch and an infield single which struck Giolito in the leg. Both runners were erased by double plays. Miguel Sano broke up the shutout by taking Giolito deep with one out in the eighth. The win was Giolito’s ninth of the season.

Story continues

Carlos Hernandez vs. NYY – 6 2/3 IP, 1 ER, 5 H, 1 BB, 3 K

Hernandez continued his upward trend with a terrific effort against the Yankees on Monday. The 6 2/3 innings was a career high for the big right-hander, and he nearly made it through seven, giving up an RBI single to Luke Voit on his final pitch of the night. The hard-throwing Hernandez has permitted a total of just two runs in his last three starts and is looking at least like a legit streaming option.

Jameson Taillon vs. KC – 6+ IP, 1 R, 4 H, 2 BB, 4 K

Yes, it was a pitcher’s duel in Kansas City on Monday night (at least for a while). Taillon continues to roll, with the only run he was charged with in this one being unearned. He was pulled after yielding a leadoff single in the seventh inning and watched that runner score following an error, a balk and a sac fly. Since the beginning of July, Taillon has posted a microscopic 1.25 ERA, 0.95 WHIP and 39/12 K/BB ratio over 43 1/3 innings covering seven starts. It would’ve been fair to expect Taillon to wear down after he made just seven starts in 2019 and none in 2020, and it’s possible he still might. He’s thriving now, though.

Hitters with an EDGE

Jose Ramirez vs. CIN – 2-for-4, HR, 3B, BB, 3 RBI

The Indians roughed up red-hot Reds starter Luis Castillo for eight runs over just 3 1/3 innings in this one on their way to a 9-3 victory. Ramirez, as he often is, was right in the middle of it for the Tribe, tripling in a run in the third inning before clubbing a two-run shot – his 25th of the season – in the fourth. The 28-year-old has a good shot at his second career 30-homer season.

Tim Anderson vs. MIN – 3-for-5, HR, 2 RBI, 2 R

Anderson led off Monday’s game versus the Twins with a home run, one day after leading off a game against the Cubs with a long ball. He also singled and scored again in the second inning before singling in a run in the eighth. Anderson now has his average back up to an even .300 after he posted a .331 mark over the previous two seasons.

Luke Voit vs. KC – 2-for-4, HR, 2 RBI

Voit was hitless in his return from the injured list on Sunday, but he came up big for the Yankees on Monday. After breaking a scoreless tie with an RBI single in the top of the seventh inning, Voit lined an opposite-field shot over the right field wall with two out in the top of the ninth to put the Yanks ahead. They would eventually win in extra innings. The Yankees at the trade deadline shopped Voit, who looked like he might no longer have a regular role. However, with injuries and COVID-19 ravaging the club’s roster, they might wind up being happy they kept the burly slugger.

Priority Pickup

Cal Quantrill, RHP, Indians – available in 57 percent of Yahoo fantasy leagues

The Indians can develop and get the best out of pitchers as good as anyone. It’s taken a little while, but we might have another example in Quantrill. The former first-round pick had the best start of his major league career last Friday against the Tigers, striking out 10 over seven shutout innings while inducing 20 swinging strikes. He hasn’t given up more than one run in any of his last five starts, sporting a 0.90 ERA and 28/10 K/BB ratio over 50 innings during that span. Quantrill hadn’t been missing many bats prior to his last outing, so hopefully that’s a sign of things to come. Even if it’s not, he’s looking like a quality ERA and WHIP option down the stretch.

Closing Time

It wasn’t a great night for the triumvirate of relievers in the mix for the Yankees to fill in for Aroldis Chapman (elbow). Jonathan Loaisiga gave up the tying run in the seventh with the help of his own error and also a balk. He was pulled after letting the first two runners reach base in the eighth, and Chad Green then served up a game-tying RBI single. It was then Zack Britton’s turn to blow a lead. After retiring the first two batters in the ninth, Britton issued a two-out walk, that runner stole second base and then scored on a Nicky Lopez single. But wait, that’s not it! Clay Holmes also got in on the action, blowing a save in the 10th. The Yankees became the first team in the modern era to blow a lead in the seventh, eighth, ninth and 10th innings in the same game. They finally held on to win in the 11th, with Wandy Peralta picking up a save.

Tuesday’s Matchup of the Day

Max Scherzer (LAD) vs. Aaron Nola (PHI)

The two pitchers locked horns plenty of times when they were both in the National League East, but obviously this will be their first matchup since Scherzer donned the Dodger blue. Scherzer was electric in his first start for the Dodgers last week, holding the Astros to two runs over seven frames while fanning 10 batters. Nola is coming off a less-than-stellar effort against Scherzer’s former team, the Nationals, but he was superb in his two starts prior to that. The Phillies are a perfect 8-0 in August to thrust themselves into the lead in the NL East.

American League Quick Hits: Byron Buxton (hand) took batting practice on Monday and also shagged flyballs and did some running on the field … Gleyber Torres (thumb) was placed on the injured list Monday and the initial expectation is that he’ll be out 10-20 days … Luis Severino (elbow, groin) will make another rehab start on Friday and could rejoin the Yankees’ rotation after that … Amed Rosario went 4-for-5 with a double, a triple, an RBI and two runs scored in Monday’s win over the Reds … Corey Kluber (shoulder) will start a rehab assignment on Thursday … Gio Urshela (hamstring) had a setback and won’t return this week as hoped … Bobby Bradley (knee) landed on the IL Monday … Brady Singer (shoulder) will return on Wednesday versus the Yankees.

National League Quick Hits: Fernando Tatis Jr. (shoulder) hit off a pitching machine on the field and also did some outfield drills on Monday … The Dodgers moved Clayton Kershaw (forearm) to the 60-day IL Monday, meaning he’s now not eligible to return until September 5 … Jazz Chisholm went back on the injured list for the Marlins on Monday … Joe Musgrove struck out eight while holding the Marlins to one run over six innings on Monday … Kwang-Hyun Kim was placed on the IL on Monday with left elbow inflammation … Eric Hosmer homered, reached base three times and scored three runs Monday versus the Marlins ... Lewis Brinson popped a two-run home run and added a single Monday in San Diego.