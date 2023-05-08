Elorm Lumor of XFL’s Battlehawks invited to Jaguars camp

Defensive lineman Elorm Lumor, who most recently played for XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks, received a camp invite from the Jacksonville Jaguars, according to the XFL.

Lumor is listed at 6’3, 242 pounds by the Battlehawks, so he may be a better fit as a linebacker in the Jaguars’ defense.

After spending the majority of his collegiate career at Rutgers, Lumor transferred to Towson for his final season in 2021. After going undrafted by the NFL a year ago, the Battlehawks picked Lumor in the XFL draft in November.

Pro Football Focus graded Lumor as one of the top players on the Battlehawks. After a relatively slow start to the year, he finished with four sacks in the last five games of the year for St. Louis.

The Jaguars finished near the bottom of the NFL in sacks a year ago, but didn’t add any defensive players in the first three rounds of the 2023 NFL draft. The team picked Louisville pass rusher Yasir Abdullah in the fifth round.

More Jaguars news!

Report: Jaguars agree to 4-year deal with 6th round pick Parker Washington Jaguars reveal jersey numbers for 2023 draft picks Eagles to sign former Jaguars TE Dan Arnold to 1-year deal

Story originally appeared on Jaguars Wire