What is Elon Musk's Starship?

Paul Rincon - Science editor, BBC News website
·10 min read

Elon Musk is developing a vehicle that could be a game-changer for space travel. Starship, as it's known, will be a fully reusable transport system capable of carrying up to 100 people to the Red Planet.

The founding ethos of Elon Musk's private spaceflight company SpaceX was to make life multi-planetary. This is partly motivated by existential threats such as an asteroid collision big enough to wipe out humanity.

Settling other planets would place some of the eggs in other baskets, sparing human civilisation if one of them were to experience a cataclysm.

In 2016, the entrepreneur outlined his rationale at an international conference in Mexico: "History is going to bifurcate along two directions. One path is we stay on Earth forever, and then there will be some eventual extinction event," he said.

"The alternative is to become a spacefaring civilisation and a multi-planet species, which I hope you would agree is the right way to go."

Musk has often spoken about his dream of building cities on Mars. He believes that settlements would need large numbers of people in order to become self-sustaining.

Mars settlement
Musk has spoken of building cities on the Martian surface

Realising this dream requires a vehicle that's up to the task. Starship is a rocket and spacecraft combination that could ferry more than 100 people a time to the Red Planet.

The system is designed to be fully reusable, meaning the principal hardware elements are not discarded in the sea or allowed to burn up, as happens with some other launch systems, but are instead recovered from space. They can then be refurbished and flown again, reducing the cost of the whole enterprise.

Starship: An overview

At launch, the spacecraft, called Starship, will sit atop a rocket called Super Heavy.

The combined system will stand 120m (394ft) -tall and is also referred to as Starship.

Let's take the spacecraft first. With its nosecone and landing fins, the stainless-steel vehicle resembles the rocket-ships from the golden age of science fiction.

At the rear of the 50m (160ft) -long craft are six highly efficient Raptor engines, developed over the course of a decade by SpaceX. The combustion takes place in stages, and the engine's design cuts the amount of propellant that's wasted.

Rockets line-ups
Rockets line-ups

Towards the middle of the vehicle are the propellant tanks. These feed liquid methane (CH4) and liquid oxygen (O2) to the Raptors.

Methane is the fuel and oxygen acts as an oxidiser - a chemical that makes the fuel burn. The combination is dubbed methalox.

The choice of fuel is unusual for rocket engines, but methane can generate plenty of thrust. It's also a prudent choice in light of Musk's designs on Mars. The SpaceX founder says that CH4 could be synthesised from Martian subsurface water and from atmospheric carbon dioxide (CO2), using a chemical process known as the Sabatier reaction.

Re-fuelling Starship for the return trip to Earth using Martian resources would confer a level of self-sufficiency, making journeys both more feasible and cost-effective.

Towards the front of the spacecraft - which is sometimes referred to as the upper stage - is a huge payload compartment that will be able to haul large cargo or people to destinations in deep space.

Now, let's turn to the rocket. Measuring 70m (230ft) -long, Super Heavy will be filled with 3,400 tonnes (6.8 million lbs) of cryogenic (chilled) methalox.

It will be powered by around 32 Raptor engines (this specification has changed several times) and should achieve more than 70 Meganewtons (16 million lbs) of maximum thrust. It should be able to lift at least 100 tonnes of payload, and possibly as much as 150 tonnes, to low-Earth orbit.

This will make Super Heavy more powerful than the immense Saturn V launcher used for the Apollo Moon missions in the 1960s and 70s.

Starship and Super Heavy booster
Super Heavy boosters being worked on at Starbase

Launch and re-filling

As it ascends from the launch pad, the combined Starship system will begin to pitch over towards the intended orbit.

When the upper stage separates in space, Super Heavy flips over while falling back towards Earth.

As it descends, Super Heavy will deploy steel structures called "grid fins", shaped a bit like potato waffles, from the sides of the booster. These will help steer the rocket stage back towards its launch pad so it can be flown again.

Previously, SpaceX had wanted to ignite Super Heavy's Raptor engines to guide it down to a precision landing on six steel legs. SpaceX does something similar with the first stages of its Falcon 9 rockets, landing them safely on landing pads and drone ships after a launch.

But Mr Musk recently tweeted to say that this thinking had changed. SpaceX now plans to catch the falling booster using an arm on the launch tower.

This is the structure that provides engineers and crew members with access to the spacecraft and rocket while they are sitting on the pad before launch. How exactly this "catch mechanism" will work, however, remains to be seen.

Starship at stage separation
Starship after separation from Super Heavy

Meanwhile, the Starship upper stage could be inserted into a "parking orbit" after separation, allowing it to be re-filled with propellant.

"If you just fly [Starship] to orbit and don't do any refilling, it's pretty good — you'll get 150 tonnes to low-Earth orbit, and have no fuel to go anywhere else," Musk explained during a conference keynote speech in 2017.

"If you send up tankers and re-fill in orbit, you could re-fill the tanks up all the way to the top, and get 150 tonnes [of payload] all the way to Mars."

To re-fuel, the spacecraft would dock, or mate, with another Starship - already circling the Earth - that acts solely as a propellant depot.

"The two ships would actually mate at the rear section. They would use the same mating interface that they use to connect to the booster on lift-off," Musk said in 2017.

"To transfer propellant it becomes very simple: You use control thrusters to accelerate in the direction that you want to empty."

Starship, Artemis version
SpaceX has been designing a version of Starship for Nasa Artemis flights to the Moon

What will Starship be used for?

For long-haul trips to Mars and back - which could take up to nine months each way - Musk is looking to install around 40 cabins in the payload area near the front of the upper stage.

"You could conceivably have five or six people per cabin, if you really wanted to crowd people in. But I think mostly we would expect to see two or three people per cabin, and so nominally about 100 people per flight to Mars," Musk said.

The payload bay would also host common areas, storage space, a galley and a shelter where people could gather to shield from solar storms, where the Sun belches out harmful charged particles into space.

It will also play a part in Nasa's Artemis programme, which aims to establish a long-term human presence on the Moon. In April 2021, the US space agency awarded SpaceX with a $2.89bn contract to develop Starship into a lander capable of delivering astronauts to the lunar surface this decade.

The version tailored for Artemis flights would not possess the heat shield or flaps that are necessary for a return journey to Earth. Instead, the Starship Human Landing System would remain in space after its initial launch from Earth, to be used for multiple trips between lunar orbit and the Moon's surface.

The uncrewed, or cargo, version of Starship features a payload bay that opens up like the mouth of a crocodile. This would allow it to be used for launching satellites. SpaceX says the huge payload capacity opens up possibilities for new types of robotic science mission, including telescopes larger than the James Webb observatory - the forthcoming successor to Hubble.

The system could even be used for high-speed journeys between different destinations on Earth.

Musk says that Starship could eventually carry people to destinations in the "greater Solar System", including gas giants such as Jupiter. But this remains a long-term objective.

How does the upper stage land?

In order to bring other spacecraft back to Earth, engineers have relied on parachutes, or designed the vehicle so that it can land on a runway.

But the Starship upper stage takes a different approach. When it is ready to land, the ship initially re-enters the atmosphere at a 60-degree angle and then "belly-flops" to the ground in the horizontal position.

This mode of return relies entirely on the atmosphere to slow the vehicle's descent. The downside is that, in this configuration, Starship is inherently unstable.

Starship
Starship "belly flops" back to Earth before firing its engines to flip it into the vertical position

The vehicle therefore uses four steel landing flaps, positioned near the front and rear of the vehicle, to control its descent. This is much like a skydiver uses their arms and legs to control a free-fall.

"It's quite different from anything else… we're doing a controlled fall," Elon Musk said during a Starship update in 2019.

"You're trying to create drag rather than lift - it's really the opposite of an aircraft."

As Starship approaches the ground, it should be slow enough to execute an engine burn that flips the vehicle into a vertical position. It then uses the Raptors as retro-rockets to guide the vehicle down to a safe landing.

Musk says this general approach could be used to bring Starship down safely on any planetary surface in the Solar System - Mars included.

When will it fly?

In the last few years, SpaceX has tested various prototypes of the Starship upper stage at its Boca Chica facility in Texas.

The company started off with a 39m-tall "test article" called Starhopper, which bore a passing resemblance to a water tower. Since flying this vehicle to 150m above ground, SpaceX has been developing increasingly complex Starship prototypes.

The first prototype to feature a nosecone and flaps - Starship serial number (SN8) - flew to an altitude of 12.5km in December 2020. It belly flopped back to Earth, giving SpaceX valuable engineering data about the final part of the vehicle's return from space.

However, SN8 approached the landing pad a little too fast and hard, causing it to crumple and explode. SN9, launched in January 2021, ended up much the same way.

In March the same year, SN10 managed to land, but a fire then developed around its base causing the prototype to blow itself apart on the landing pad.

Yusaku Maezawa
Online retail billionaire Yusaku Maezawa has been promised a trip around the Moon

Nevertheless, Elon Musk has promised a lunar excursion in 2023 to the Japanese online retail billionaire Yusaku Maezawa.

Mr Maezawa will fly around the Moon in a Starship with eight other individuals.

Musk has also said he will aim to launch one of the vehicles on an uncrewed flight to Mars in 2024.

Even if the SpaceX founder's timelines might seem optimistic at times, he has also developed a reputation for eventually achieving his goals, no matter how ambitious.

Follow Paul on Twitter.

Recommended Stories

  • Atlas 5 hauled off launch pad for Starliner troubleshooting

    If a valve problem with Boeing's Starliner crew capsule isn't quickly fixed, launch could slip to late this year.

  • American Agriculture Almost Ruined My Little English Farm. Now I'm Trying to Save It

    For much of my early life America meant progress, the bright shining farming future. This movement is not always clearly defined or articulated, because it is necessarily different in different places, and we are just working it out, but at its best regenerative agriculture is about building healthy soils by working out how nature did that, and recreating the biodiversity that should be in our farmed landscapes.

  • Invasive insect found in Rhode Island for 1st time

    An invasive insect that can cause damage to native trees and agricultural crops was found in Rhode Island for the first time, state environmental officials said Friday. A single spotted lanternfly was found in an area in Warwick near Jefferson Boulevard recently, the state Department of Environmental Management said in an emailed statement. A photo of the insect was sent to the agency, and the state Division of Agriculture confirmed the sighting earlier this week.

  • Climate Change Could Shut Down A Vital Ocean Current, Study Finds

    Its collapse would trigger severe and potentially irreversible consequences around the world.

  • Friendly humpback whale gives woman the experience of a lifetime

    Humpback whales are among the most beautiful and gentle creatures on the planet. They are among the largest creatures on land or in the ocean, smaller than only a few other whale species. They are also among the most intelligent creatures to have ever lived. As recently as 100,000 years ago, humpbacks were even more intelligent than the ancestors of humans. Tonga is one of the few places on earth where people can get in the water with humpback whales. Although there are strict rules about approaching the whales and it is forbidden to touch them, the whales will occasionally approach a human out of curiosity. One look into their soulful eyes will tell you that these are magnificent creatures, full of understanding. We have long wondered how a humpback instinctively knows that they are capable of injuring a human if they strike or bump one with any force. Their massive bodies dwarf our own and they are powerful animals. Yet, they never harm humans and there are many cases of whales intentionally showing their gentle side by avoiding contact that would inflict injury. This very lucky swimmer had slipped into the water near a playful male humpback, hoping for a close look and a few photographs. The whale slowly moved in her direction, rising beneath her in slow motion. It repeatedly rolled on its back, exposing its underside and swimming close to her. This encounter went on for a full 18 minutes before the guide ended the swim so that the whale could enjoy a quiet rest. The numbers of people and the length of interaction are carefully monitored to ensure that the whales are not disturbed. Humpback whales come to Tonga to give birth and to breed. These waters are free of sharks and orcas that prey on the whales, especially during vulnerable times. Often, male humpbacks will escort or accompany the females for several weeks after they give birth. This offers the females and their young a level of protection, and it possibly provides the male with an opportunity to breed when the female is ready. It is unfortunate that these beautiful and gentle animals are still hunted in the waters around many countries. To lose them forever would be an unimaginable tragedy.

  • Study warns of 'irreversible transition' in ocean currents that could rapidly freeze parts of North America

    A large system of ocean currents in the Atlantic has been disrupted due to human-caused climate change, scientists reported in a new study.

  • Atlantic Ocean currents weaken, signalling big weather changes - study

    The Atlantic Ocean's current system, an engine of the Northern Hemsiphere's climate, could be weakening to such an extent that it could soon bring big changes to the world's weather, a scientific study said on Thursday. The Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation (AMOC) is a large system of ocean currents which transports warm water from the tropics northwards into the North Atlantic. Climate models have shown that the AMOC is at its weakest in more than a 1,000 years.

  • Biggest ever rocket is assembled briefly in Texas

    SpaceX engineers join together the two segments that make up its new super-rocket system, Starship.

  • This Scientist Came up with a Way to Levitate Boiling Steel

    In a new video YouTuber and scientist, The Backyard Scientist, shows how he's able to make boiling steel levitate using an induction heater. The post This Scientist Came up with a Way to Levitate Boiling Steel appeared first on Nerdist.

  • NASA’s Curiosity Rover Finds Bizarre Martian Rock

    NASA's Curiosity rover has stumbled across a "whimsical" Martian rock formation that looks a lot like Onix from Pokémon. The post NASA’s Curiosity Rover Finds Bizarre Martian Rock appeared first on Nerdist.

  • Researchers Find Evidence That Machu Picchu Is Older Than Once Believed

    Researchers originally believed the Inca ruins were built after 1440.

  • Autonomous systems to help NATO examine climate change effects in Arctic waters

    NATO sees continued investment in autonomous platforms, artificial intelligence and big data as critical to understanding how a thawing Arctic Ocean will impact military operations, planning, and infrastructure in the High North.

  • Mars rover comes up empty in 1st try at getting rock sample

    NASA’s newest Mars rover came up empty Friday in its first attempt to pick up a rock sample to eventually be brought back to Earth. The rover Perseverance drilled into the floor of the planet’s Jezero Crater to extract a finger-sized sample from slabs of flat rocks. “While this is not the ‘hole-in-one’ we hoped for, there is always risk with breaking new ground,” said NASA’s science mission chief Thomas Zurbuchen.

  • New Reality TV Shows Are Looking To Send Contestants Into Space

    Have you ever dreamed of becoming an astronaut? Well, your shot to set voyage into deep space just might be around the corner.

  • Astronomers find three new planets including one that ‘could protect and support life’ and an ‘ocean world’

    The three planets were found 35 light-years away, and it is possible that two more worlds orbit the same star too

  • Blue Origin has a new publicity strategy: Posting salty graphics that trash competitors like SpaceX and Virgin Galactic

    NASA snubbed Blue Origin's lunar lander in favor of SpaceX's Starship to return astronauts to the moon. Jeff Bezos's company gave a fiery response.

  • Want to pretend to live on Mars? For a whole year? Apply now

    Want to find your inner Matt Damon and spend a year pretending you are isolated on Mars? NASA has a job for you. To prepare for eventually sending astronauts to Mars, NASA began taking applications Friday for four people to live for a year in Mars Dune Alpha.

  • Virgin Galactic space flight tickets to start at $450,000

    The firm has reopened ticket sales after successfully completing its first fully-crewed space flight in July.

  • Branson's Virgin Galactic to sell space flight tickets starting at $450,000

    Branson soared more than 50 miles above the New Mexico desert aboard a Virgin Galactic rocket plane on July 11 and safely returned in the vehicle's first fully crewed test flight to space, a symbolic milestone for a venture he started 17 years ago. In June, Virgin Galactic received approval from the U.S. aviation safety regulator to fly people to space.

  • Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise

    Scientists fear a critical Atlantic Ocean system might collapse, triggering 'extreme cold' and sea level rise