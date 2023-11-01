Elon Musk reignites Mark Zuckerberg fight feud: ‘A duel under any circumstances’

Elon Musk has reignited his feud with Mark Zuckerberg, calling for a fight with his fellow tech giant “under any circumstances”.

Musk, 52, is the founder of SpaceX, CEO of Tesla and owner of X – formerly known as Twitter – while Zuckerberg, 39, owns Meta, the parent company of Facebook. The pair went back and forth on social media earlier this year, baiting each other about the prospect of a cage fight, before the feud seemed to peter out.

Now, however, Musk has called out Zuckerberg again, while speaking on The Joe Rogan Experience.

“I don’t need any time [to prepare],” Musk told Rogan. “[Cardio] will not be a factor.

“I’m willing to do it anytime, anywhere, any place, any rules. I challenge him to a duel under any circumstances. Pistols at dawn, Nerf guns at noon.

“There’s just a reason they have weight categories,” Musk continued, discussing his jiu-jitsu experience and referencing his size advantage over Zuckerberg. “There’s a friend of mine who’s pretty good at fighting, but she weighs about half of what I do. And I said, ‘Let me show you why there’s weight categories in fighting.’

“‘I’m gonna do a move called ‘the walrus’. I’m just gonna lie on you, I’m not gonna put a lock on you, but I’m gonna position myself such that it’s hard for you to get me off of you. And she couldn’t.”

Rogan repeatedly challenged Musk’s ideas on the role of size in jiu-jitsu, while struggling to comprehend the tech boss’ description of an armbar.

“This could be an exercise in hubris,” Musk admitted.

Zuckerberg has trained with UFC featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski multiple times, as well as former middleweight champion Israel Adesanya. Meanwhile, Musk has trained with welterweight great Georges St-Pierre.