Elon Musk claims he is driving to Zuckerberg’s home so ‘fight’ breaks outs

Elon Musk says he will drive a Tesla to Mark Zuckerberg’s home in the hope that their on-again-off-again mixed martial arts fight will break out.

Mr Musk took to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, to detail his latest plans to try and fight with the Facebook founder after Mr Zuckerberg cancelled it saying that his rival was not serious about the bout.

“Knock, knock … challenge accepted … open the door @finkd,” tweeted Mr Musk on Monday.

And he added: “For the Tesla FSD test drive in Palo Alto tonight, I will ask the car to drive to @finkd’s house.

“Will also test latest X livestream video, so you can monitor our adventure in real-time! If we get lucky and Zuck...actually answers the door, the fight is on!”

And in a follow-up post, he took more shots at his tech rival for ditching the fight.

“(Zuck thread coming soon about how he would of course love to fight anytime, but blah blah UFC something something)” he wrote.

Mr Zuckerberg announced that he was backing out of the fight on Sunday night because Mr Musk would not agree to a format and kept changing details for the bout.

“I think we can all agree Elon isn’t serious and it’s time to move on,” Mr Zuckerberg wrote.

“I offered a real date. Dana White offered to make this a legit competition for charity. Elon won’t confirm a date, then says he needs surgery, and now asks to do a practice round in my backyard instead.

“If Elon ever gets serious about a real date and official event, he knows how to reach me. Otherwise, time to move on. I’m going to focus on competing with people who take the sport seriously.”