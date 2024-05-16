Elmira River Sharks to announce new location and name

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira River Sharks hockey team has announced that its franchise was recently purchased and will be moving to a new location in New York and will take up a new name.

On Thursday, May 16, the Elmira River Sharks hockey team posted an announcement to its website saying the offers it submitted to the arena were rejected. The announcement also states that the offers that were made in return were not conducive to being able to sustain a professional hockey team in Elmira.

The announcement comes after the Chemung County Industrial Development Agency announced a new team in a new league will be the face of the First Arena for the 2024-2025 hockey season.

New hockey team announced to play at First Arena next season

After the River Sharks season in the Federal Prospects Hockey League ended this past season, it was up for debate who would play there for the 2024-2025 season. The Chemung IDA, which owns the Arena, held a meeting on Wednesday, May 1, at 9 a.m. to announce the new team, the Elmira Aviators.

“The Elmira River Sharks would like to take the opportunity to thank our fans for your loyalty & support this past season,” FPHL media said. “We are truly honored to have been part of the Elmira community.”

The new team location and name will be announced on Monday, May 20.

