Elmira Pioneers roll past Jamestown at home

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers are back in the win column.

The Elmira Pioneers bested Jamestown 7-2, on Sunday. Elmira stormed out of the gates at Dunn Field, scoring 5 runs in the first 4 innings of the game. Wellsboro grad, Darryn Callahan opened the Pios scoring, with an RBI-double in the 1st. In the 2nd, Aidan Stern followed up with a double and a stolen base. Two batters later, Stern trotted home on a wild throw to 3rd.

In the 3rd, Bobby Marsh put the Pios up 3-0, on a sac fly to left field. Coy Schwanger added 2 more 4th inning runs, scoring Stern and Max LaLime on a double. The Tarp Skunks chipped away with a 2-run 6th inning, but would be matched in the 7th. Cooper Smith extended Elmira’s lead, on an RBI-double, before Bobby Marsh added another RBI-sac fly.

Connor Freeman started on the mound for Elmira, striking out 8 batters in 6 innings. Elmira Notre Dame grad, Owen Stewart tossed 2 relief innings, allowing 1 hit, and striking out 5. Corning’s Nolan Terwilliger closed out the win, with a walk and strike out, in the final frame.

The Pios will head back to Dwyer Stadium for their next game. On Tuesday, Elmira will look to avenge a 4-3 loss to Batavia. First pitch is slated for 6:35 p.m.

