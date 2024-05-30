Elmira Pioneers host special media day

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers are ready for a big return to the diamond.

The Elmira Pioneers held a special media day event on Thursday, ahead of their season opener. The Pios visited Woodbrook Assisted Living in Elmira, to visit residents, speak to media, and build their team chemistry. As 4th year manager Andy Drum told 18 Sports, the event is a benefit to the team and community.

“I think it’s good for team bonding and the community, said Drum. They are out here mingling with people. They have been out all week, they did the parades and Red Robin last night. They are getting to meet everybody and hand out tickets. I think they are having a great time this week.”

After a busy week in the community, the Pioneers will look to build on a successful 2023 season. Elmira finished runner-up in the PGCBL and won the Western Division. For retuning standout Cooper Smith, this team could be just as special.

“I’m really excited to be back, said Smith. We made it to the championship last year and we’re hoping to do it again this year. (Andy) Drum has been putting in the work recruiting and I think we have a great team. I think we could definitely make a run at something this year.”

Smith also emphasized the team’s depth, as a strength for the new season. One major part of the roster will be a collection of new local signee’s to the team. Edison baseball alum, Thomas Cheplick will feature on the roster alongside other Section IV stars. For Cheplick, playing in front of a local crowd at historic Dunn Field, will be a thrill.

“I’m very excited to play in front of 3,000 plus people, said Cheplick. As an 18-year-old, that is a lot, so I’m excited for that. There’s going to be a lot of people from Edison at the games, so I hope I can make them all proud.”

The Pioneers open their season this Friday, May 31st at Dunn Field. Elmira will host Batavia at 6:30 p.m. with fireworks to follow.

Stick with 18 Sports all summer, as the Pioneers chase down a PGCBL Championship.

