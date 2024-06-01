Elmira Pioneers blast Batavia in season opener

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Pioneers started the 2024 season off with some fireworks.

Not only did the team have actual fireworks after Friday night’s season-opening game, Elmira walked away with a win with plenty of artillery on the field. The Pioneers surged past Batavia on the strength of a huge bottom of the 7th inning beating the Muckdogs 10-3.

Elmira scored six runs in the seventh and took the lead for good. After the bases were loaded, Andy Schroader nearly took one out of the park to deep right center field for an RBI single to tie the game at 2-2. Minutes later, Cooper Smith smoked a two RBI single to left field giving the Pioneers two go-ahead runs that would be the difference with a 4-2 lead. Smith would go 3-for-4 on the night leading the Pios at the plate.

The defending PGCBL Western Division Champions Pioneers (1-0) are next in action Saturday night at Batavia (1-1) at 6:35 pm. Full box score listed below from a packed house at Dunn Field courtesy of pointstreak.com.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.