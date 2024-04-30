Elmira Notre Dame baseball tops Edison in high scoring matchup, local scores

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame baseball outlasted Edison in a rivalry matchup.

The Crusaders baseball and boys lacrosse teams, picked up big wins as part of a busy Monday at Elmira Notre Dame. ND baseball opened the day with a 14-8 win over Edison. The Crusaders controlled the first 3 innings of the game, before the Spartans battled back. Elmira Notre Dame responded to Edison’s rally with a 7-run 6th inning, which ultimately sealed the win. ND’s offense was led by Jhamez Boyd, Jahmeire Keyser, and Logan Meisner, who all had 3 hits. Boyd led the way with 4 RBI, while Keyser had 3. Meisner added 2 RBI with a double and a triple. On the mound, Luke Richards struck out 7 batters in 6 innings. Alex Daugherty added pitching 3 strikeouts, to a 2-hit, 4-run day at the plate.

The Spartans offense was powered by Thomas and Niko Cheplick. Niko went (1-3) with 2 RBI and a run for Edison. Thomas went (3-4) with 2 RBI and a run. On the mound, Cheplick struck out 1, in 5 innings of work.

Just steps away from the baseball game, Edison softball made quick work of the Crusaders. The Spartans opened the matchup with a 7-run 1st inning. The offensive explosion would continue, in route to a 15-0 victory in 5 innings. On the mound, Gabby Milazzo and Kailey Ripley combined for a 6 strikeout no-hitter.

Elmira Notre Dame boys lacrosse was led by 5 early goals from Finn Schweizer, Liam Schweizer, Kevin Green, and Matthew Keough (all pictured) in a win over Windsor.

Also at Elmira Notre Dame, the Crusaders boys lacrosse team picked up a 13-9 win over Windsor. ND opened with a strong 1st quarter, seeing goals from Finn Schweizer, Liam Schweizer, Kevin Green, and Matthew Keough. The 1st quarter burst put the Crusaders up 5-0, and helped the team fend off a charge from the Black Knights.

Also in Section IV, Horseheads baseball rocked Ithaca for their 9th straight win. In softball, Corning spoiled Elmira’s debut in their new stadium. Matti Johnston turned in a masterful performance at the plate for the Hawks. The sophomore went (3-3) with 4 runs and 5 RBI, on a single, double, home run, and 2 walks.

A full look at Monday’s high school scoreboard is listed below:

High School Baseball:

Elmira Notre Dame 14 – Edison 8

Horseheads 17 – Ithaca 1

Elmira 8 – Corning 4

Owego 3 – Waverly 0

High School Softball:

Edison 15 – Elmira Notre Dame 0

Horseheads 12 – Sidney 4

Corning 18 – Elmira 2

Waverly 17 – Owego 11

Spencer Van-Etten/Candor 1 – Watkins Glen 0

Tioga 23 – Newark Valley 1

High School Boys Lacrosse:

Elmira Notre Dame 13 – Windsor 9

