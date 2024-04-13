Elmira Notre Dame baseball stays perfect, Elmira girls lacrosse notches first win

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira Notre Dame and Waverly stay unbeaten in baseball, while Elmira girls lacrosse picked up a special win.

Elmira Notre Dame baseball swept a doubleheader over Spencer-Van Etten/Candor, on Friday. A day of wild weather in the Twin Tiers did not stop Elmira Notre Dame from another impressive showing on the diamond. The Crusaders turned in 2 dominant performances, sweeping the Eagles 6-2 and 15-0 in 2, 5 innings games. Alex Daugherty led Notre Dame in game 1 on both sides of the plate. Daugherty went (2-3) with 3 runs, while tossing a 9 strikeout complete game on the mound. Sebastian Capriotti and Luke Richards combined for 5 RBI on 3 hits.

In game 2, the Crusaders battled through the rain for a 15-0 shutout victory. Jahmeire Keyser led Notre Dame, going (4-4) with 2 runs and 2 RBI. Additionally, Logan Meisner went (3-4) with 2 RBI and 3 runs for the Crusaders. On the mound, Luke Richards backed up his no hitter with a complete game shutout. Richards struck out 11 batters and allowed just 3 hits on the day.

Around the section, Waverly rolled past Chenango Valley 14-3. The Wolverines saw 2 home runs from Ethan Perry, to continue a perfect season. In Watkins Glen, Edison shutout the Schuyler Storm with a 3-hitter from Thomas Cheplick. Corning also had a 3-hitter on the mound at Corning Community College. Nolan Terwilliger led the Hawks to a 5-1 win over Ithaca.

In softball, Spencer-Van Etten/Candor swept Elmira Notre Dame in a doubleheader and Edison picked up an impressive victory. Standout senior pitcher Gabby Milazzo threw a perfect game in Watkins Glen, helping the Spartans to a 21-0 win in 5 innings.

Elmira grad Tess Arnold picked up her first win as Head Coach of the Express girls lacrosse team with an 11-10 overtime win against Chenango Valley.

In girls lacrosse, Elmira picked up their 1st win of the season 11-10 over Chenango Valley. The overtime win was capped off by Mia Capilli’s 4th goal of the game, 12 seconds into the extra period. The win not only accounts for the Express’ 1st of the season, but the 1st in the career of head coach and Elmira grad Tess Arnold. Catherine Koski added 3 goals to Elmira’s total, while Hannah Matthews had 2, and Sadie Norman netted 1.

A full look at Friday’s high school scoreboard is listed below:

High School Baseball:

Elmira Notre Dame 6 – SVEC 2 – 5 innings (Doubleheader game 1)

Elmira Notre Dame 15 – SVEC 0 – 5 innings (Doubleheader game 2)

Corning 5 – Ithaca 1

Edison 10 – Schuyler Storm 0

Waverly 14 – Chenango Valley 3

High School Softball:

SVEC 12 – Elmira Notre Dame 3 (Doubleheader game 1)

SVEC 11 – Elmira Notre Dame 1 (Doubleheader game 2)

Edison 21 – Watkins Glen 0 – 5 innings

High School Girls Lacrosse:

Elmira 11 – Chenango Valley 10 – Final/Overtime

Horseheads 14 – Binghamton 3

