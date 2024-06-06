Elmira Kiwanis announces annual sports awards

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – The Elmira Kiwanis Club honored local sports figures for their outstanding performances this year.

At the annual Kiwanis Award Luncheon in Elmira, several student-athletes and coaches were recognized for their contributions in the 2023-24 academic year in sports. Below, a full list of award winners and notable accomplishments for the year.

Dick Senko Male Athlete of the Year

Samuel Brenen-Buseck – Elmira High School

*USA Lacrosse All-American, Elmira Express all-time leader in saves for a season (308) and career (905).

Bee Stephens Female Athletes of the Year

Ellie Clearwater – Elmira High School

*BCANY Section IV AAA co-player of the year in basketball, 14 points per game and co-captain.

Payton Littlefield – Thomas Edison High School

*Set Edison’s all-time girls basketball record with 1,726 career points.

Junker Johnston Softball Player of the Year

Gabby Milazzo – Thomas A. Edison High School

*Recorded 300th career strikeout, had a 1.98 ERA with 12 wins on the mound, batted .475 with 19 RBI for the IAC Championship team.

Joel Stephens Baseball Player of the Year

Thomas Cheplick-Thomas A. Edison High School

*Hit .533 with 37 hits and 23 RBI. A career .504 hitter for the Spartans, IAC Large School Co-MVP.

Patti Perone Female Team Coach of the Year

Liz Warren – Thomas A. Edison High School

*Guided Edison to IAC Championship and Section IV title game appearance.

Mike D’ Aloisio Male Team Coach of the Year

Jeff Limoncelli – Horseheads High School

*Coached Horseheads to a STAC West Championship and Section IV Class AA Championship appeared in the state tournament. Won his 400th career game.

