Elmira Gymnastics Club 29th Elmira Spring Fling competition

BIG FLATS, N.Y. (WETM) – This weekend, the Elmira Gymnastics Club will be filled with gymnasts from across New York State competing in the 29th Elmira Spring Fling, bringing a lot of attraction to the Southern Tier.

“We have 355 gymnasts that will be competing over the course of the weekend, which means typically about 900 spectators coming in. There are a lot of changes. We tap the floor and put seating out here so that the spectators can get a good view of what’s going on in the gym,” said owner Laura Monichetti.

The Elmira Gymnastics Club spent the entire year practicing three days a week with only a week off in the summer and Christmas.

“We have gymnasts in levels two through five and Xcel Bronze up through Xcel Diamond, which is the highest level and they are coming from Buffalo, Rochester, and Hopewell junction. Nine different teams is coming in from across the state,” said Laura.

The different levels will have groups competing between the ages of 6 and eighteen, expecting to bring a lot of spectators to the Elmira Gymnastics Club and small businesses in the Southern Tier.

“We have several restaurants offer discounts for our gymnasts or doing a give back to the gym. And so if they come to the meet it will in the program, it lists all the different local restaurants that have supported the gym so we can point everyone in the right direction,” she adds.

This weekend’s meet is one of the largest meets since COVID-19. The girls competing and their families are thrilled to put this on once again.

“It takes hours and hours and hours of work from the poutine parents to help us put on this meet. And they’ve really been working on this for several months trying to put it together,” says Laura. “Watching the team parents come together and the team gymnasts and the coaches and really put all of their heart and soul into this competition is really special. And it’s just it shows the teamwork that not only our gymnasts have, but the whole gym family,” she continues.

The Elmira Spring Fling competition will begin Saturday, April 13th from 8:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Sunday, April 14th from 8:30 a.m. to 4:45 p.m. Ticket Admission is 15 dollars for adults, 5 dollars for children, and 4 years and under are free. To learn more about this weekend’s meets, visit the Elmira Gymnastics Club here.

Elmira Spring Fling Schedule:

Saturday, April 13

SESSION 1: Level 2 Warmups: 8:30am Teams: Gymnastics Unlimited, Infinity, Owego

SESSION 2: Level 3 Warmups: 10:45am Teams: Bright Raven, Flyers, Gymnastics Unlimited, Infinity

SESSION 3: Levels 4-5 Warmups: 2:00pm Teams: Bright Raven, Flyers, Gymnastics Unlimited, Infinity SESSION 4: Levels Xcel Platinum & Xcel Diamond Warmups: 6:00pm Teams: Bright Raven, Eagle, Elmira, Flyers, Hamburg, Zero Gravity

Sunday, April 14

SESSION 5: Level Xcel Silver Warmups: 8:30am Teams: Bright Raven, Eagle, Elmira, Flyers, Zero Gravity

SESSION 6: Level Xcel Gold Warmups: 11:45am Teams: Bright Raven, Eagle, Elmira, Flyers, Zero Gravity SESSION 7: Level Xcel Bronze Warmups: 3:30pm Teams: Eagle, Elmira, Zero Gravity

SESSION 8: Unsanctioned Warmups: 4:45pm Teams: Elmira

