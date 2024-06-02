Elmira grad Sessions boosts Ithaca Warriors to season opening win

AUBURN, N.Y. (WETM) – The Ithaca Warriors opened their 2024 season with a big win on the road.

One season removed from a Northeastern Football Alliance Championship appearance, the Ithaca Warriors are back in the win column. The Warriors opened their 2024 season with a big win on Saturday, boosted by 2 Section IV grads. Ithaca earned a 28-6 victory over Auburn with huge performances from Elmira grad Allaah Sessions and Newark Valley’s David Crow.

Sessions dominated on both sides of the ball, with a 95-yard kick return for a touchdown, 2 sacks, and an interception. Crow quarterbacked the Warriors, tossing 2 touchdowns.

Ithaca returns to the gridiron on Saturday, June 8th for another road contest. The Warriors will take on the Watertown Red & Black, with kick-off scheduled for 7 p.m.

