Elmira Express signs ten student-athletes to the next level

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special day of celebration at Elmira High School Thursday.

The Express announced the signings of 10 total student-athletes who will compete at the next level in college athletics. At the high school auditorium, athletes from several sports at Elmira signed to make their next steps official.

Below, a full list of each signee and their respective college that they will be competing for in the future.

Alex Smith – Mount Mercy Bowling

Brady Magliocca – Methodist University Golf

Caitlyn Wagner – SUNY Fredonia Basketball

Chris Woodard – Elmira College Men’s Basketball

Destiny Mundy – Elmira College Women’s Lacrosse

JT Guyette – SUNY Brockport Wrestling

Makayla Robicheaux – Mansfield University Track & Field

Rhiannon Perkins – Corning CC Women’s Basketball

Zalayna Brown – Mansfield University Track & Field

Ben Klee – Alfred University Soccer

