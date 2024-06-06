Elmira Express signs ten student-athletes to the next level
ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – It was a special day of celebration at Elmira High School Thursday.
The Express announced the signings of 10 total student-athletes who will compete at the next level in college athletics. At the high school auditorium, athletes from several sports at Elmira signed to make their next steps official.
Below, a full list of each signee and their respective college that they will be competing for in the future.
Alex Smith – Mount Mercy Bowling
Brady Magliocca – Methodist University Golf
Caitlyn Wagner – SUNY Fredonia Basketball
Chris Woodard – Elmira College Men’s Basketball
Destiny Mundy – Elmira College Women’s Lacrosse
JT Guyette – SUNY Brockport Wrestling
Makayla Robicheaux – Mansfield University Track & Field
Rhiannon Perkins – Corning CC Women’s Basketball
Zalayna Brown – Mansfield University Track & Field
Ben Klee – Alfred University Soccer
