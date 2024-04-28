Advertisement

Elmira College softball sweeps Nazareth, Soaring Eagles baseball falls short against Utica

Nick Ketter
·3 min read
Elmira College softball sweeps Nazareth, Soaring Eagles baseball falls short against Utica

HORSEHEADS, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira College softball sweeps Nazareth for a special senior day.

Elmira College softball and baseball combined for a 2-1 record for senior day, on Saturday. The Soaring Eagles swept Nazareth in softball with 2 impressive victories and a new program record. In game 1, Elmira rallied back to beat the Golden Flyers 4-3. Nazareth led the game 2-0, until the Soaring Eagles plated 4 runs in the 5th and 6th innings. Elmira College picked up just 4 hits in the game, but took the win on a 2-RBI single (double on error) from Hannah Colwill, and another RBI from Jocelyn Jean.

<em>With a 5th inning RBI-single in game 2, EC’s Madison Brown-Bloom tied the program’s career RBI record of 69.</em>
With a 5th inning RBI-single in game 2, EC’s Madison Brown-Bloom tied the program’s career RBI record of 69.

In the 2nd game, both offenses exploded out of the gates. Elmira scored 8 runs in the 1st inning, before the Golden Flyers cut the lead to 1 in 2nd. In the 3rd, Brianna Ramstine plated another run for EC, which would be answered by Nazareth in the 4th. With the teams knotted at 9 in the 5th, the Soaring Eagles offense would show up once again. Ramstine opened the frame with a single and crossed the plate on an RBI-double from Kaitlyn Belmont. Madison Brown-Bloom followed up by scoring Belmont and adding her name to the EC history books. Brown-Bloom’s RBI-single tied her with Katrina Katen (2009), for the most career RBI (69) in program history. Natalie Tom added the final run of the day, on an RBI-single. The big 5th inning sealed the 12-9 win for the Soaring Eagles.

Elmira College will look for their 4th and 5th consecutive wins in a Sunday doubleheader at Alfred University. First pitch is slated for 1 p.m.

On the baseball diamond, Elmira College dropped a 10-9 heartbreaker to Utica in 9 innings. When the Soaring Eagles and Pioneers arrived to the Holding Point Complex on Saturday, the teams expected to play a doubleheader, but mother nature had other plans. Inclement weather changed the scheduled doubleheader to a single 9-inning contest, in which both teams responded by packing the scoreboard. Utica’s Andrew Salbi opened the scoring in the 2nd inning, with a home run. The solo blast was followed by 4 more Pioneer runs through 5 innings. Elmira College responded with a collection RBI from Nathan Ofalt, Brett Warden, Gabe Fellows, and Connor Stone in the 5th and 7th innings. In the 8th, Lance Berger would push Utica’s lead to 6-4 with a solo home run. The Pioneers would add on to their lead with 4 more runs in the top of the 9th.

In the bottom of the 9th, EC chipped away at Utica’s lead with a late rally. Brady Buttice started the scoring on an RBI-single. In the next at bat, Ofalt blasted a 3-run homer to close the deficit to 10-8. Warden followed up with a single and scored an unearned run on a throwing error. With Elmira’s Erik Charnetski on base, Matteo Salvati grounded out to end the game 10-9.

<em>Xander Canfield led Elmira College’s offense, going (3-3) with 2 runs and 2 walks.</em>
Xander Canfield led Elmira College’s offense, going (3-3) with 2 runs and 2 walks.

Elmira College’s effort at the plate was powered by perfect performances from Buttice and Xander Canfield. Canfield went 3 for 3 with 2 runs and 2 walks. Buttice went 2 for 2 with 2 runs and an RBI.

The Soaring Eagles will look to snap a 7-game losing skid, on Sunday. EC hosts Utica for a doubleheader, which is slated to begin at noon.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.