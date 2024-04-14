Elmira College’s Lints makes U20 U.S. National Wrestling Team, Chakouian earns All-American in U23 trials

SPOKANE, W.A. (WETM) – Two of Elmira College’s top women’s wrestlers turned in an impressive weekend at the USA Wrestling USMC World Team Trials.

Elmira College women’s wrestling standouts Zoey Lints and Skylah Chakouian each turned in banner performances at the USA Wrestling USMC Women’s Nationals in Spokane, Washington over the weekend. The event brings the top women’s and girls wrestlers from around the country together, to compete for USA World Team spots and future opportunities with the program.

Zoey Lints headlined the weekend for Elmira College, earning a spot on the U20 U.S. National Team after placing 3rd in the 65 KG bracket. Lints began her tournament with back-to-back wins via fall, over Utah’s Taya Crookston, and California’s Hana Duus. In the 3rd round, Lints was defeated by Wisconsin’s Marisa Angelos via 2nd period fall. The setback placed the standout freshman in the late rounds of the consolation bracket, with a chance to wrestle back to 3rd place. In her opening consolation bout, Lints pinned Washington’s Alondra Morales to punch a ticket to the quarterfinals. In the quarters, the Central Bridge, New York native defeated Pennsylvania’s Charlotte Gilfoil via 8-2 decision. Following the quarterfinal win, Lints rolled to the 3rd place finish. The EC standout first defeated Wisconsin’s Faith Bartoszek via fall, before advancing to Sunday, and avenging her championship bracket loss to Angelos with another quick pin.

With a membership to the USA U20 National Team, Lints will receive invitations to Championship and development camps hosted by USA Wrestling, throughout the 2024-25 season. Additionally, National Team members receive an opportunity to tour Internationally and develop their skills at an international camp. Along with the National Team selection, Lints’ 3rd place finish earned her All-American status.

On Saturday, Skylah Chakouian took home 6th place and All-American status in the U23 72 KG bracket. Representing EC and her home state of Rhode Island, Chakouian opened her tournament with a tech fall victory over Pennsylvania’s Raegan Snider, before having the tables turned on her by Jasmine Robinson of Texas. In the consolation bracket, the EC junior rattled off 2 impressive wins over California’s Paige Beals (via tech fall) and Desiree Jones (via fall). In the 3rd place semis, Chakouian would be defeated via 14-5 decision by New Jersey’s Noelle Gaffney. The setback placed Elmira College women’s wrestling’s first ever All-American in the 5th place match, adding another All-American accolade to her resume. Chakouian fell via pin to Michigan’s Lydia Krauss, but locked up an impressive 6th place finish.

Following the major weekend, Lints and Chakouian have added to already phenomenal careers with the young Elmira College women’s wrestling program. Lints now adds a U.S. National Team membership and a U.S. World Team Trials All-American to a freshman season, which included a NCWWC All-American, NCWWC Region 1 Championship, a 1st place finish at the Will Abele Ursinus Women’s Open, and 2 runner up placements at the Adrian College Women’s Open, and Frostburg State Bobcat Open.

Chakouian continues to be a trailblazer for the Elmira College program, as a member of the debuting team in the 2021-22 season. The standout junior has been a NCWWC Northeast Region Champion, as well as a NCWWC All-American. Chakouian’s 6th place place finish at the World Team Trials adds to a Will Abele Ursinus Women’s Open title, consecutive NCWWC qualifications, and runner up finishes, as well as the 2021-22 EC Female Athlete of the Year.

