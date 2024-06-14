Elmira College great Fargo heading to pro level

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – Greg Fargo is heading to the professional coaching ranks.

A standout at Elmira College as a goalie, who eventually became the head coach of the women’s program, Fargo’s been named the new leader of the New York franchise of the Professional Women’s Hockey League (PWHL). Greg spent that last 12 years at Colgate University as the head coach of the women’s team.

In that span, Fargo led the Raiders to five NCAA Tournament appearances and two Frozen Four appearances. He was the 2021 Eastern College Athletic Coach of the Year and helped Colgate to seven 20-win seasons in his time in Hamilton.

Fargo was the head coach at Elmira College from 2008 until 2012. He had an overall record of (334-170-39) combined at Colgate and Elmira.

As a player, Fargo played in net for the Soaring Eagles from 2002-2006. Fargo won the ECAC West Tournament MVP for his play on the ice. Elmira advanced to the Frozen Four in 2006 Fargo set the all-time leader in career saves (2,565) and shots faced (2,842).

