Elmira College Cheerleading finishes runner-up at NCA/NDA College Nationals

DAYTONA BEACH, F.L. (WETM) – Elmira College Cheerleading closed out another year with more hardware.

(Media Courtesy: Elmira College Athletics)

Elmira College Cheerleading finished 2nd in the Division III Advanced Small Coed Division at the NCA/NDA College Nationals, on Saturday. The Soaring Eagles posted impressive scores in Friday’s prelims, before turning in a stellar final round. The purple and gold closed out the preliminaries with a raw score of 89.9667 to hold 2nd place heading into the championship round. In Saturday’s final, Elmira turned in the highest raw score in their division (89.6333), paired with an event score of 85.4667. The total tally for the Soaring Eagles earned the team a 2nd place finish, behind the defending national champions Montclair State University.

Elmira College’s runner-up finish accounts their 3rd time doing so in the past 4 seasons. EC has placed in the top-4 in every year since 2014, last claiming their 3rd national title in 2022.

