Elmira’s Brenen-Buseck named lacrosse All-American

ELMIRA, N.Y. (WETM) – An Elmira boys lacrosse standout has made history.

Express senior goalie Sam Brenen-Buseck has been named a USA Lacrosse Scholastic All-American. Sam recently recorded his 900th career save, which is the most in Express program history. Brenen-Buseck notched his history-making save Monday in a 14-4 win over U-E.

On top of being dominant in the cage, Elmira has won the most games in program history (11-4). It’s the first winning season for Elmira since the school started the sport in 2012.

The Express also earned the top seed for the Section IV Class A Championship game next week.

Elmira and Brenen-Buseck will host the Corning Hawks next Thursday night at 6:30 pm. Both the Express and Hawks split the season series winning one game each.

(PHOTO: Elmira Express Athletics)

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WETM - MyTwinTiers.com.