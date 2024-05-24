Elmira baseball stuns Corning to force decisive Game 3 for section title, local playoff scoreboard

CORNING, N.Y. (WETM) – Elmira baseball outlasted Corning, to extend the Section IV Class AAA Championship series.

Elmira baseball played to an 8-6 comeback win over Corning, on Thursday. The win forces a decisive 3rd game of the Section IV Class AAA Championship, on Friday at 5 p.m. in Elmira.

One day after poor weather delayed Game 2 of the series, Elmira and Corning battled to an exciting conclusion of the contest. The Express built on their 1-day old, 1-0 lead with a big 3rd inning. Bobby Cavalier smashed an RBI-double to start the 3rd, before Logan DeMember’s bunt-single brought in another tally. DeMember would round the bases and reach home on a wild pitch.

Trailing 4-0, the Hawks clawed back in the 4th and 5th frames. John Graham scored Carter Rosno with a bunt-single, for Corning’s 1st run of the game. A few batters later, the Hawks notched another run on a wild pitch, as Connor Monroe crossed the plate. Eli King followed up with a 2-RBI base hit to tie the game at 4. In the 5th, Corning took their 1st lead of the game. Rosno returned to the plate, hitting an RBI-single. Larsen Burch would back up the effort, scoring Rosno with a triple.

In the 7th, the Express loaded the bases, bringing DeMember to the plate with 2 outs. The sophomore responded, blasting a pitch to the wall. DeMember’s double would give Elmira the lead back, scoring all 3 runners. Michael Palmer followed up, scoring DeMember with a base hit. In the bottom of the inning, Aedan Palmer allowed a hit and a walk, but guided the Express to the win.

A look at Section IV playoff scores from around the Twin Tiers is listed below:

High School Baseball:

Section IV Class AAA Final (Game 2): Elmira 8 – Corning 6

Section IV Class B Semifinals: Waverly 3 – Lansing – Final/10

High School Softball:

Section IV Class AA Semifinals: Horseheads 7 – Union-Endicott 6 – Final/8

Section IV Class B Semifinals: Edison 9 – Windsor 8

Section IV Class C Semifinals: Tioga 16 – Greene 4

Stick with 18 Sports for the latest on the Section IV baseball and softball playoffs.

