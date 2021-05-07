Elma's Brody Rustemeyer named league baseball MVP

May 7—Elma senior Brody Rustemeyer took the top honor as the 1A Evergreen League announced its all-league baseball team on Thursday.

Rustemeyer, an athletic shortstop and pitcher, was named the league's Most Valuable Player as voted on by league coaches.

Rustemeyer batted .366 with an OPS (on base plus slugging percentage) of 1.03 and sported a 3.44 ERA and a 1.623 WHIP (walks plus hits per innings pitched.

Six Eagles were named to the First Team, more than any other team.

Montesano had five players named to the league's First Team, led by Bode Poler (.474, 1.118 OPS), Isaiah Pierce (.422, 1.036 OPS) and pitcher Trace Ridgway (3-0, 2.042 ERA, 1.167 WHIP).

Three Hoquiam Grizzlies — Troy McMinn, Zander Jump and Camden Templer — were named to the First Team.

PHOTO BY SHAWN DONNELLY Montesano outfielder Isaiah Pierce was one of five Bulldogs named to the 1A Evergreen League First Team on Thursday.

1A Evergreen All-League Baseball Team

MVP — Brody Rustemeyer, Elma, sr.

First Team

Pitchers — Trace Ridgway, Montesano, sr.; Cobey Moore, Elma, sr.

Catcher — Caleb Knutson, Elma, sr.

Infielders — Justin Elliott, Elma, sr.; Brady Johnston, Elma. sr.; Bode Poler, Montesano, fr.; Troy McMinn, Hoquiam, sr.; Zander Jump, Hoquiam, fr.

Outfielders — Isaiah Pierce, Montesano, jr.; Lucas Salstrom, Montesano, sr.; Camden Templer, Hoquiam, sr.; JT Tiffany, Elma, jr.

Utility — Easton Snider, Tenino, soph.

Designated Hitter — Jack Anderson, Montesano, sr.

RYAN SPARKS — THE DAILY WORLD Hoquiam senior infielder Troy McMinn was named to the 1A Evergreen League First Team on Thursday.

Honorable Mention

Cayden Kempf, Hoquiam, sr.; Cayleb Reninger, Montesano, sr.; Kody Lalonde, Montesano, sr.; Josh Wills, Montesano, soph.; Jackson Busz, Montesano, soph.; Tyler Johansen, Montesano, fr.; Kellan Knox, Tenino, fr.; Brody Noonan, Tenino, soph.; Drew Hart, Tenino, sr.; Blake Corr, Elma, soph.