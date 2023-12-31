Elmarko Jackson's run highlights Kansas basketball win over Wichita State

KANSAS CITY, Missouri — Kansas basketball dominated in-state opponent Wichita State 86-67 on Saturday.

Here are the takeaways from No. 2 Kansas' (12-1) win over Wichita State (8-5):

Fresh after holiday break

The Jayhawks came out of the gates playing an efficient fast-paced style offense. Earlier in the week, Kansas’ Hunter Dickinson shared how much he needed a few days off. The Jayhawks last played against Yale on Dec. 22. The few days away from the sport were welcomed according to Dickinson and it showed against the Shockers.

“It was great to be back out there,” Dickinson said. “That was a good break for me just to get away from basketball, have a reset. My team did a good job of finding me in good spots.”

Dickinson led the team with 22 points on 10-for-17 shooting. He also hauled in 13 rebounds for a double-double.

Kansas freshman guard Elmarko Jackson (13) dunks the ball over Wichita State during the first half of Saturday's game inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Jackson’s breakout performance

Wichita State tied the game at 14 with 8:47 to go in the first half. Elmarko Jackson, a freshman, made his mark by going on a 7-0 run alone. Jackson scored on a layup and followed it with a thunderous dunk. Less than 30 seconds later, he made a 3-pointer to give Kansas a 21-14 lead. The Jayhawks would never look back as the Shockers failed to lead at all in the game.

“Playing within the offense and the fast break was big. I ran to the open spots and my teammates found me,” Jackson said. “I feel a lot more comfortable. Each game, I am understanding the offense more, understanding what coach wants out of me.”

Jackson finished with a career high 12 points on 5-for-10 shooting.

“He had two plays today in the first half that were really athletic plays,” head coach Bill Self said of Jackson. “They are plays that you don’t coach, they are plays that players make. There is no question that he has played better in the last couple of weeks.”

Kansas senior center Hunter Dickinson (1) shoots for two against Wichita State during the second half of Saturday's game inside T-Mobile Center in Kansas City.

Playing on neutral site

Kansas fans came in droves to the T-Mobile Center to see their Jayhawks play Wichita State. Self said this was a “circle game" on the calendar for the Shockers. The last meeting between the two programs came in the third round of the NCAA tournament in 2015 with Wichita State coming out on top.

“I thought we played with really good energy right from the jump,” Self said.

Dickinson suggested that Kansas’ prior games on neutral sites have provided a huge boost to the team’s chemistry.

“We have had a lot of good tests before the Big 12 starts,” Dickinson said. “I think the Hawaii games really helped us to play against two really good teams in two days. Also, the Illinois scrimmage was really good for us to play a really good team on an away site.”

Kansas begins conference play against TCU (10-2) at home next Saturday.

