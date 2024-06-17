Elly De La Cruz named cover athlete for 2024 Topps Chrome baseball card set
Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz will be the cover athlete for the 2024 Topps Chrome baseball set, the trading card company announced on Monday.
𝗝𝗨𝗦𝗧 𝗜𝗡: Elly De La Cruz is officially the cover athlete for 2024 Topps Chrome Baseball. pic.twitter.com/plDQZkDlNL
— Topps (@Topps) June 17, 2024
The set will feature 300 base cards and will be available for preorder at noon on Tuesday at topps.com.
The market for De La Cruz collectibles is hot right now, as evidenced by the lines and subsequent prices on eBay for his bobblehead from last week.
