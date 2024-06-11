Elly De La Cruz, Joe Morgan featured in FOCO's new Cincinnati Reds Then and Now bobblehead

Shortstop Elly De La Cruz is featured alongside Hall of Famer and former Big Red Machine great Joe Morgan for FOCO's new Cincinnati Reds Then and Now bobblehead.

The collectible features Morgan and De La Cruz wearing their white gameday uniforms in action poses. Morgan's half is in black and white, and De La Cruz's half is in color, to distinguish easily between then and now.

The bobble is part of FOCO's Reds collection. It's numbered to 144, available for preorder for $110 and would ship no later than December 2, 2024.

FOCO's Joe Morgan and Elly De La Cruz Then and Now bobblehead

"A key cog in the Big Red Machine meets the Reds' latest sensation," reads FOCO's description. "Celebrate Reds excitement of today and yesteryear with the Joe Morgan and Elly De La Cruz Cincinnati Reds Then and Now bobblehead."

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: Elly De La Cruz, Joe Morgan in FOCO's Reds Then and Now bobblehead