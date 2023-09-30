Elly De La Cruz catch of foul ball falling into St. Louis crowd makes SportsCenter Top 10

The ESPN color analyst for the Cincinnati Bearcats' game Friday night against the BYU Cougars thought UC tight end Chamon Metayer deserved SportsCenter Top 10 consideration for his juggling touchdown catch in the Bearcats' loss.

It didn't make the cut. But Cincinnati Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz's catch of a foul ball against the Cardinals in St. Louis while falling into the net and on top of fans protected by the net did make the cut, at No. 8.

De La Cruz's remarkably athletic effort took place with the Reds leading 14-2, in the bottom of the 4th inning of their 19-2 win at Busch Stadium.

Left fielder Spencer Steer helped De La Cruz to his feet. It was the third out, earning a huge fist pump from Reds pitcher Brandon Williamson.

Social media reactions:

You've seen him run. You've seen him slug.



Now see Elly De La Cruz flash the leather 🔥 pic.twitter.com/jk6Ry9cLtY — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) September 30, 2023

¡LA COCOA!



Elly De La Cruz no deja de sorprendernos. 🍿 pic.twitter.com/T5GCBoU2Xz — LasMayores (@LasMayores) September 30, 2023

One second you’re watching the game, the next a 6’5 Elly De La Cruz comes crashing down into your seat.pic.twitter.com/Y93oX9we8c — Foul Territory (@FoulTerritoryTV) September 30, 2023

Elly De La Cruz goes into the netting for a catch! pic.twitter.com/YVKhNpd8JQ — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 30, 2023

