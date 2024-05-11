Elly De La Cruz bobblehead from FOCO has Reds' stolen base leader in City Connect, car

FOCO's new bobblehead of Elly De La Cruz is a "De La Cruzin'" figure of the Cincinnati Reds phenom wearing his black City Connect uniform driving a classic team-colored car on the field, ready to cruise around the bases.

The bobble is part of FOCO's Reds collection. It's numbered out of 224, available for $105 and would ship no later than October 31, 2024.

De La Cruz's 25th stolen base of the season Friday night put him on pace for 107 this season. It was his third consecutive game with at least two stolen bases.

FOCO's Elly De La Cruzin' bobblehead

This article originally appeared on Cincinnati Enquirer: FOCO has Elly De La Cruz bobblehead of Cincinnati stolen base leader