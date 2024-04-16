Ellwood extends 13 coach contracts

Apr. 16—The Ellwood City Area School Board approved three-year contract extensions for 13 of its varsity coaches during its meeting Thursday.

The contracts were extended for Dan Bradley (football, boys basketball), John Fleming (wrestling), Nathan Brown (track, cross country), John DiBuono (bocce, tennis), Jenna Ricciuti (volleyball), David Braymet (girls golf), Sam Barry (boys golf), Chris Weisz (baseball) and Gary Rozanski Jr. (softball).

The school board tabled a motion to dissolve the high school's co-ed soccer program due to low numbers. It was continued to give the program a chance with recruitment.

Additionally, the school board:

—Renewed dental insurance through Delta Dental, from July 1 to June 30, 2026, at a rate of $5.85 per person.

—Approved the 2022-23 school year audit.

—Renewed the all-access membership with the Pennsylvania School Boards Association, for the next school year, for $11,640.12.

—Approved a one-time stipend to Principal Frank Keally, for $3,000, for extra work he helped perform during the renovation project at Perry Lower Intermediate School.

—Hired additional substitutes for the remainder of the school year, summer cleaning workers and Edwina Galbreath as an additional bus driver.

—Renewed the occupational therapy school services agreement with Bright, Beginnings and Beyond, for the next school year, at $72 an hour, a flat fee of $225 for evaluations and $175 for re-evaluations.

—Approved an agreement with LearnWell to provide virtual homebound instruction at $66 per hour.

—Approved a nursing services agreement with Stat Staffing at a rate of $56.88 per hour for a licensed practical nurse and $60.88 per hour for a registered nurse.

—Approved a transportation contract with Portersville Christian School for $25,521 a year, to be shared with the Riverside School District.

—Approved memorandums of understanding between the district, Ellwood City Borough and state police regarding law enforcement procedures.

—Allowed approved district booster clubs to obtain a small game of chance license.

—Nominated board member Kevin Boariu for the Midwestern Intermediate Unit IV board and approved the annual education services agreement for the MIU.

—Added April 17, 2025, as an Act 80 day for teachers and no school for students.

—Approved a behavioral threat and suicide case management threat assessment platform through Navigate 360, for an initial investment of $3,984.50, and then $3,334.50 annually for three years from June 1 through June 30, 2027.

Students who are pursuing a career in the medical field can apply for the annual Ellwood City Community Health Foundation scholarships. Applications are due June 30. To complete an application, visit ellwoodcitychf.org.