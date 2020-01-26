Ellison scores 31 to lift Hartford over Albany (NY) 62-48

ALBANY, N.Y. (AP) -- Malik Ellison had a career-high 31 points plus 12 rebounds as Hartford topped Albany 62-48 on Saturday.

Hunter Marks had 12 points, six rebounds, six assists and three blocks for Hartford (11-10, 4-2 America East Conference). Traci Carter added 3 points and nine steals.

Cameron Healy had 10 points and seven rebounds for the Great Danes (11-10, 4-2). Romani Hansen added 13 rebounds.

Ahmad Clark, whose 16 points per game heading into the contest ranked second on the Great Danes, was held to only 8 points (3 of 12). He also had eight turnovers but only five assists.

Hartford plays Binghamton at home on Wednesday. Albany plays Maryland-Baltimore County on the road on Wednesday.

