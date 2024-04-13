Ellis selected for second All-State team

Apr. 13—VANOSS — Far more times than not, senior Avery Ellis was double trouble for opponents of the Vanoss Lady Wolves during her productive 2023-34 season.

Those efforts led to her being named a double All-Stater.

Ellis was named an All-State for the Oklahoma Coaches Associated Small Eaast team on Thursday. The announcement came just days after she was named to the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association All-State squad.

"This honor is not only an athletic honor, but a character award as well," Vanoss girls basketball head coach Jonathon Hurt told The Ada News. "Avery has represented our school and program in the best way possible in the last four years. There's a lot of good players out there, so to be named a Top 10 player in Class 3A-B is definitely special."

Ellis helped the Lady Wolves string together five consecutive victories to reach the Class 2A State Tournament and the Lady Wolves ended up 28-5 on the year. It was the seventh straight trip to the state tournament by the VHS girls basketball program and Ellis has been a part of four of those appearances.

She averaged 17.7 points and 8.4 rebounds per game during her stellar senior campaign.

The OCA girls basketball All-State games are scheduled for July 24 at Sapulpa High School. The Large schools will tip off at 6 p.m. with small schools to follow at 7:30 p.m.

Two local players — Faith Ross of Stonewall and Ava Laden of Allen —were selected to the OCA's 2024 All Star By Class Small East Class A team.

Byng standout Alona Cooper-Rochovitz was named a Large East Class 4A All-Star.

------o------

Following are the 2024 Oklahoma Coaches Association Girls Basketball All-State Rosters:

LARGE WEST

Zya Vann, Bethany; Allie Rehl, Tuttle; Pauline Black-Harmon, El Reno; De'Yanna Douglas, Midwest City; Allison Heathcock, Edmond North; Caya Smith, Putnam West; Nazhoni Sleeper, El Reno; Gabby Tilley, Yukon; Jacey Hammon, Plainview; Kate Davis, Choctaw

Head coach: Latesha Woods, Douglass

Assistant coach: Otis Gentry, Lawton MacArthur

LARGE EAST

Jill Twiehaus, Jenks; Sakauri Wilson, Sand Springs; Tyla Heard, Sapulpa; Kori Rainwater, Tahlequah; Snowda Watie, Stilwell; Isabella Pehrson, Mannford; Makenna Yokley, Owasso; Jadyn Buttery, Tahlequah; Taylor Bilby, Sapulpa; Cambri Pawpa, Wagoner

Head coach: Wendi Wells, Shawnee

Assistant coach: Travis Wheeler, Inola

SMALL WEST

Sofi Woodson, Jones; Addison Hartman, Merritt; Braci Nyberg, Seiling; Ellie Willard, Lookeba-Sickles; Kenly Gore, Seiling; Abby Swart, Lomega; Karliey Parker, Riverside; Leila Washington, Garber; Kasia Hansen, Jones; Ella Porter, Merritt

Head coach: David Baldwin, Canton

Assistant coach: Teddy White, Tipton

SMALL EAST

Mary Carden, Idabel; Karsen Griggs, Dale; Kadey McKay, Caddo; Akiera Hawk, Pittsburg; Annaston Brown, Sequoyah Tahlequah; Karsyn Nye, Howe; Cady Ammons, Red Oak; Hailey Mack, Varnum; AVERY ELLIS, Vanoss; Emily Bellettini, Kingston

Head coach: Jim Jenson, Pittsburg

Assistant coach: TBD