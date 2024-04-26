Ellis returns to Hull FC's performance department

Former Challenge Cup-winning captain Gareth Ellis has returned to Hull FC to work in the performance department.

The 42-year-old guided the Airlie Birds to back-to-back Wembley triumphs in 2016 and 2017 during his stint as a player.

Post-retirement, he worked as football manager, reserve boss and assistant at the club before spending seven months working for the charity Rugby League Cares.

"Hull FC still holds a very special place in my heart," Ellis told the club website. "I still love the club. Even over the last couple of months, I've been watching games and shouting at the TV, which shows there's still a great element of care there.

"To get the opportunity to return in a role that I feel will play to my strengths as a coach was really one that I couldn't turn down."

Ellis 'understands' Hull plight

Ellis excelled as player in both the northern and southern hemispheres; from emerging at Wakefield Trinity, winning the Super League with Leeds Rhinos, becoming a modern-day icon at National Rugby League side Wests Tigers and finishing his career into his late 30s at Hull FC.

His experience in rugby league on and off the pitch, plus his deep connection with the Black and Whites, attracted director of rugby Richie Myler into negotiating his return.

"He cares deeply about what Hull FC stands for, and knows more than most what it means to pull on the black and white jersey," Myler added.

“Having spoken to the playing group myself, it is clear that the respect that Gaz commands is of the highest regards, and it was immediately clear to me the value of him having a role within our group.

“We’re delighted to have him back on board and I’m excited to have him help us reconnect with our identity as a club going forward.”