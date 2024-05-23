Ellis propels Lady Maroons to district crown

May 23—You won't find many more hotter teams than the Pulaski County Lady Maroons, winners of 21 of their past 23 games heading into their Tuesday evening tilt against the Casey County Lady Rebels. Already securing their spot in next week's regional tournament, the Maroons were hoping to add a bit of hardware to their shelf and did just that, as they defeated Casey in a hard-fought contest 4-1 to claim the 47th District title.

Bella Ellis, already one of the most-prolific home run hitters in area history, continued a great junior season with two home runs and three RBI's to help lead the Maroons to the victory. Rilee Ross, Brooklyn Thomas and Kynslie Crabtree also each added a hit in the contest. Thomas had another great performance on the mound, going the full seven innings while allowing just one run on four hits with three walks and 10 strikeouts. Casey County sophomore Aslan Wethington had the lone RBI for the Lady Rebels.

Pulaski will now wait to see who they draw in the first round of the 12th Region Tournament, to be held next week at Mercer County.

