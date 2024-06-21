Ellis Park will start summer meet July 4

Ellis Park Racing & Gaming will welcome back fans soon for the start of the 25-day summer season. The thoroughbred summer meet at the Henderson track will run July 4-Aug. 26. Opening day is Thursday July 4.

This season, live racing will be held three days a week, Saturday through Monday, except for opening week which will run Thursday through Sunday, according to a media release from Ellis Park.

Fans unable to make it to Ellis Park can watch live on-site coverage each day on FanDuel TV along with the Churchill Downs LIVE app on smart TVs. Special wagering promotions will be available on www.twinspires.com, the official wagering provider of Churchill Downs Incorporated.

Fans who are at the track will see some new changes, including a new grandstand roof, new camera towers, six barns refurbished and a new water treatment facility.

Large purse money will once again be up for grabs in Racing Secretary Dan Bork’s condition book, averaging $615,000 per day (excluding substitute and extra races). All purse money includes funds from the Kentucky Thoroughbred Development Fund.

With the large prize structure, many of North America’s top jockeys and trainers will once again compete this summer at Ellis Park. Among the riders in the colony will be last meet’s top 10 leaders: Gerardo Corrales, Cristian Torres, Rafael Bejarano, Francisco Arrieta, Declan Cannon, Corey Lanerie, Brian Hernandez Jr., James Graham, Florent Geroux and Edgar Morales.

The Ellis Park backstretch will be full this summer with many of the nation’s leading outfits including Tom Amoss, Steve Asmussen, Brad Cox, Cherie DeVaux, Greg Foley, Chris Hartman, Paulo Lobo, Brian Lynch, Mike Maker, Dale Romans and Joe Sharp.

They’ll be joined on the backstretch by several other top trainers including Jose Camejo, Phil D’Amato, Ron Moquett, Riley Mott, John Ortiz, Lindsay Schultz, Jonathan Thomas and Carlo Vaccarezza.

Local mainstays led by Daviess County’s Eric Foster, Wayne French, John Hancock, Benjie Larue, Aaron Shorter and Billy Stinson Jr., will also be training at Ellis Park.

Foster runs Foster Family Racing with his wife on a farm in Utica. Foster trained Everland to a spot in the 150th Kentucky Oaks, where the filly finished fifth. Foster also won his first training title at Turfway Park earlier this year.

Along with the stellar racing product, families will be able to enjoy several events throughout the summer including Racing to Ready (June 27), Breakfast with the Works (June 29), Hometown Heroes Day (July 4), Mascot Mania (July 13), Corgi & Weiner Dog Racing (July 20 and Aug. 17), Teacher Appreciation Day (July 29) and Family Fun Day (Aug. 24).

Dollar Days are back each Sunday throughout the season featuring discounted hot dogs, soft drinks and beer. The full calendar of events and more details will be available soon on www.ellisparkracing.com.

Members of backstretch community will also enjoy several new additions throughout the summer including a free community garden, library exchange courtesy of the Henderson County Public Library, soccer games each Tuesday with free dinner and monthly outdoor movie nights featuring films in English and Spanish.

Racing Analyst Joe Kristufek will once again cover the racing season at Ellis Park and will be joined on the simulcast feed by Track Announcer/Racing Analyst Tony Calo. Kristufek will also make the morning line odds.